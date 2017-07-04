Why the family cottage may prove hard to hold onto

As Ontario’s cottage country ages, its largest generation of owners faces challenges in handing down their properties.Cottages in communities such as Muskoka and Haliburton may no longer be passed down, because the children of baby boomers may not be able to afford the capital gains taxes.“I think we’ve seen this trend happening over the last few years and people hope and dream that they can keep them,” said Troy Austen, a real estate sales representative with Team Haliburton Highlands Re/Max. “I had people in here the other day and they haven’t even been up in 10 years between the brother and sister, but they’ve still hung onto it forever. It becomes emotional.”When selling, in general terms, cottage owners must pay tax on half of however much the cottage has appreciated in value above its base cost. Any improvements owners have done will raise the base cost above the original purchase price. The taxes owed can still be debilitating when the property is transferred within the family. Some will use life insurance or other means to pay off capital gains taxes for their children. But, with prices climbing — the average Muskoka cottage is now $1.5 million — it’s not always a seamless process.Article Continued Below“Typically, if somebody couldn’t afford to pay the capital gains on a cottage, they probably couldn’t afford to keep it anyways,” Austen said. “There are people who can’t afford to do it.”“A lot of people bought cottages in the ’50s and ’60s for low amounts and they’ve really appreciated. In some of the hot cottage areas, you could be looking at appreciations in the millions of dollars,” said Cynthia Caskey, TD vice president, branch manager and certified retirement planner.Raymond Selbie, a cottage-country wills and estate lawyer, warns that if families don’t plan ahead for the capital gains taxes they’ll have to pay when the property changes hands, children may not be able to afford to control their own inheritance.