Yahoo could face dire consequences if Verizon abandons $4.8B acquisition deal

As rumours swirl about Verizon’s plans for acquiring Yahoo, business analysts say the former search giant could see choppier waters ahead if Verizon backs out of the deal, as some observers have suggested it should do.Yahoo, the troubled Internet company that once dominated the online search market, last week disclosed a massive data breach that occurred in 2013, and affected up to a billion users. The admission came just weeks after another announcement that hackers had put half a million Yahoo accounts at risk sometime in 2014. Together, they rank as the two biggest known hackings in corporate history.Verizon expressed significant concerns over the smaller breach in October, signalling that it could jeopardize its $4.8-billion bid for Yahoo. Executives at the telecom behemoth said they were leaning toward concluding that the hack had adversely affected Yahoo’s core business, making it a less attractive purchase.The initial hack could have been written off as a one-time event, analysts say, but the bigger breach will be impossible to ignore. For Verizon, the stakes have risen. Although it has not raised fresh warning flags over the new disclosure, the telecom firm must balance Yahoo’s initial estimated value against the possibility of discovering even more hackings down the road.“It’s like buying a ticking time bomb,” said Jeff Kagan, an independent industry analyst. “You never know when it’s going to blow again, and could keep blowing up time after time.”Article Continued BelowSecurity experts have criticized Yahoo’s use of outdated security technologies to defend user data, and the company’s top security official resigned in protest in 2015, when he was cut out of a major decision to allow the federal government to scan customer emails.The renewed concerns over Yahoo have caused Verizon to think seriously about abandoning the deal or asking for a discount, Bloomberg News reported Friday. Some analysts have suggested that Verizon may seek as much as a $200-million price cut.Backing out of the deal, Kagan said, probably would cause Yahoo’s value to decline. But Verizon is more likely to seek a discount than to walk away, according to a mergers and acquisitions lawyer familiar with the transaction who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters of corporate strategy.

