Your tech habits leave a carbon footprint, too

A story started making the rounds last week about French energy regulators asking companies to cut back on email in order to save energy. It sort of sounds like a satirical piece — it did, in fact, end up in Reddit’s “Not the Onion” subsection — but the suggestion really does come from the French regulator, RTE.Which got us thinking: How do our tech habits affect how much power we use and the environment? Finding an answer is harder than you may think. After all, the energy you use at your desk writing a typical email isn’t all the energy that an email uses. As the French warning indicates, there’s a whole infrastructure behind every message, which includes not only the electricity you use but also the energy it takes to store and transmit that information through data centres.Many researchers have looked into the carbon footprint of these types of technology — meaning the amount of greenhouse gas produced to support the activity — to measure the impact they have on the environment. This is commonly expressed in the volume of carbon dioxide. Using more energy tends to produce a larger greenhouse gas emission, but using alternative forms of energy that don’t burn greenhouse gasses can also reduce a technology’s carbon footprint.The carbon footprint of activities depend heavily on which companies you use, as different companies source their energy in different ways. Greenpeace and other environmental activists have long encouraged consumers to think about the environmental effects of their tech use.Working off these and other sources, we were able to come up with some rough estimates about how your tech habits affect the environment. Your ultimate impact will, of course, depend on the way you power your own home — solar, wind, etc.Article Continued BelowEMAILThe average spam email has a footprint equivalent to 0.3 g of carbon dioxide emissions (CO2e), according to carbon footprint expert Mike Berners-Lee’s 2010 book How Bad are Bananas: The Carbon Footprint of Everything. A normal email, according to that book, has a footprint of 4 g of CO2e, which accounts for the power data centres and computers spend sending, filtering and reading messages. An email with a “long and tiresome attachment” can have a carbon footprint of 50g CO2e.Berners-Lee estimates that a typical year of incoming mail adds 300 lbs. of emissions to a person’s carbon footprint, or the equivalent of “driving 200 miles in an average car.”

