Ann Coulter Dating Jimmie Walker Since 2007? Coulter Denied It, But Mentioned Jimmie On Twitter [Photos]

As seen in the above photo, conservative political pundit Ann Coulter posed with comedian Jimmie Walker of Good Times fame. Walker placed his arm around Coulter that night nearly 10 years ago, on April 14, 2007. Coulter and Walker were at the 5th Annual TV Land Awards held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. However, a new report just released in 2017 has the universe of Twitter and Facebook asking, “Is Ann Coulter dating Jimmie Walker?” [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Is Ann Coulter dating Jimmie Walker? According to AOL, Coulter and Walker are definitely dating. The surprising news came from Normal Lear, a TV producer with such hits as Good Times, All in the Family, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, and Maude under his belt. The 94-year-old Lear divulged the news about Coulter and Walker dating when Black-ish creator Kanya Barris interviewed Norm for Entertainment Weekly.

Those who remember the runaway success that was Good Times remember that the Lear-produced TV show was set in Chicago’s projects and focused on the Evans Family. With a mother, father, and three children in the sitcom, Good Times became Jimmie’s path to popularity when his breakout character on the show, J.J., became a sensation. Walker played an artist trying to get his foot in the door of life, and Lear called the role a “phenomenon.” Not everybody could pull this look off! pic.twitter.com/0gn9GCN4VN — JJ Evans (@KidDynomiteJJ) September 24, 2016 Walked gained a life-changing character, and Lear “knew that role could make him a star.” That’s when Lear also mentioned that Coulter and Walker were an item, and Lear knew it was a juicy tidbit that would send the unlikely couple soaring up Twitter’s trending list even faster than Naya Rivera and David Spade. “I love [Walker]. He’s a wonderful guy, but I’ll tell you something about him that’ll astound you: He dates Ann Coulter.” Perhaps it’s not as astounding as everyone would think, even though on Twitter, Coulter and Walker are receiving a myriad of shocked reactions. However, Walker is not a fan of President Obama, just like Coulter. [Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for TV Land] Ann Coulter and Jimmie Walker together? Coulter has denied the relationship but retweeted his Twitter words As shocking as it is to think of Coulter with Walker, Lear insisted it was true, and not only were Coulter and Walker dating, but the pair had been dating for “some time,” claimed Norm. “I am as serious as I can be, and I spent an evening at the same table with them, so I know. As we’re driving to the dinner, I said, ‘Ann Coulter will be at the table.’ [And my wife] said, ‘I can’t sit at the table with Ann Coulter, I will not sit at the table with Ann Coulter.’ And Ann Coulter was a dreamy, delicious, sweet person.” As reported by Entertainment Weekly, there have been rumors for years about the 69-year-old Walker and the 55-year-old Coulter being an item. However, Coulter has denied those claims and blamed Walker for starting the rumors. When confronted with whisperings that Ann might be dating Jimmie, Coulter has denied it like she did in 2013, according to HuffPost Live. Coulter did call Walker her close friend, and numerous photos of the duo attending events together can be found online. In the meantime, Coulter has mentioned Walker on Twitter, as seen below. Jimmie Walker: Ted Cruz nominating Carly as his Vice President …

I don’t think he’s got the message… he’s out… — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 27, 2016 Reactions to Walker and Coulter, who have both never had children nor been married, can be read below. “Talk about handling political Dyn-o-Mite!” “I still can’t believe Ann Coulter is dating Jimmie (JJ) Walker……*shocked*” “OK I am done. I am going to bed. Yes I did not see that Truck Coming….” [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TV Land]