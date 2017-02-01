Beyonce Pregnancy Announcement Got Over 2M Likes On Instagram In 60 Minutes

Beyonce just surprised everyone and announced that she and Jay Z were pregnant with twins. The Instagram post has amassed over 2 million likes within the first hour that the superstar posted the photo. Beyonce stopped the world again with the news. Speculation that the singer was pregnant with her second child has been circling since her first baby, 5-year-old Blue Ivy, was born in 2012, but now she has revealed that Queen B and her rap mogul husband are expecting twins, according to Daily Mail. A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 6, 2016 at 6:50pm PST Fans quickly went to Beyonce’s Instagram page to see the superstar posing in front of a giant bouquet of flowers, holding her belly with a pale green veil thrown over her head. Beyonce shared that she was expecting not one, but two babies, by saying that she and Jay Z had been “blessed two times over.” Beyonce wore a burgundy lingerie bra and baby blue underwear bottoms. The Instagram post had quickly gained more than one million likes within the first half hour of being posted. Just before the hour mark, the photograph had well over two million likes. Fans were quick to congratulate to the superstar and her husband in the comments section. We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST After Beyonce’s release of her visual album, Lemonade, last year, speculation that she and Jay Z might be heading for divorce began to plague the celebrity couple. Lemonade featured songs that supposedly dealt with the pain and suffering Beyonce went through due to Jay Z’s alleged infidelities. However, throughout the year, Beyonce and Jay Z have put on a united front. The couple appeared to be working on their marriage, spending time with their daughter, and apparently making two more babies. A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 7, 2016 at 11:06pm PDT Beyonce and Jay Z took a break from their hectic lives during a pause in Beyonce’s World Formation Tour to vacation in Italy with their daughter, according to Daily Mail. A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 12, 2016 at 8:38pm PDT The singer spent some quality time hopping around Italy aboard a luxury yacht with her family. A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 28, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT In 2013, Beyonce revealed she had suffered a miscarriage prior to the arrival of her daughter, Blue Ivy. ‘About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time. And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life. ‘I picked out names. I envisioned what my child would look like. I was feeling very maternal. A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 28, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT In the singer’s 2013 HBO documentary, Life Is But A Dream, Beyonce confirmed that her song “Heaven” was inspired by the loss of her unborn baby. “I went into the studio and wrote the saddest song I’ve ever written in my life. And it was actually the first song I wrote for my album. And it was the best form of therapy for me, because it was the saddest thing I’ve ever been through.” But Beyonce also described pregnancy as “falling in love” and “feeling overjoyed,” so congratulations to the happy couple on their exciting news of twins! “Being pregnant was very much like falling in love. You are so open. You are so overjoyed. There’s no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone.” [Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Staff/Getty Images]