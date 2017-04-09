Chrissy Teigen Pays Off North Carolina Woman's Beauty School Tuition

Chrissy Teigen helped a woman get one step closer to realizing her dream of becoming an esthetician by paying off her beauty school tuition. Mercedes Edney began an online fundraiser last month to raise $5,995 for esthetician school in Charlotte, North Carolina. Edney had raised about $300 by Friday and that is when Teigen stepped in to pay off the rest, according to NBC News. THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH!! @chrissyteigen I don’t even know how else to thank you right now. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017 In 2012, Edney established Ixora Botanical Beauty through combining her chemical engineering background and knowledge of family traditions to create natural skincare products. On Edney’s YouCaring crowdfunding page, she maintained that she wanted to, “further my skin care knowledge by getting my license in esthetics” but financial aid and scholarships were not available for her. In a tweet, Edney added that she was shocked when she got the alert from PayPal and assumed it was a glitch. Mercedes then continued to talk about the financial hardships she had faced since the launch of her business. “I’ve been struggling for so long. I put my everything into my business. I have sacrificed so much just trying to focus on my goal…” The now soon-to-be esthetician confessed that she was crying because she was trying to accomplish this dream for the last several years and had experienced many obstacles along the way. Chrissy Teigen Just Paid This Woman’s Beauty School Tuition https://t.co/ou1WfCpHgm via @salhernandez — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 9, 2017 On her donation page, Teigen left an encouraging comment after donating nearly $6,000. Chrissy Teigen has spoken out many times about supporting other women from body awareness to parenting and even openness about depression. “I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now… So excited to see you fulfill your dream!” Teigen added she was “really excited” for Edney to live out her passion. @CruzanChoklate I’m really excited for you to live out your passion ❤❤❤ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 8, 2017 Mercedes quickly took to Instagram to share the experience with her followers. Edney posted a heartfelt thank-you on to all who helped her and added her tuition receipt. “… Many of you know how much I love skin care and my plans to attend esthetician school next month. Last night I posted my tuition fundraiser on twitter and something I never in my wildest dreams happened. My Paypal alert went off, and as I looked at my phone, there was [an] amount of $5605. I thought it was a glitch. I then look at my email and realized it came from my fundraiser. @chrissyteigen donated my entire tuition money for school.” The young woman said she cried all night and even cried in the office while she paid her downpayment for esthetician school. “… I haven’t been this happy in a very long time. Thank you Chrissy and thank you to everyone else who voted or rtd my link or have supported me this entire time. It means more to me than you’ll ever know.” Mercedes ended the long message with the hopeful hashtag of “#futureesthetician.” Chrissy Teigen and husband, John Legend. [Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images] Chrissy was elated to make a major impact in the soon-to-be esthetician’s life. However, Chrissy also likes to take the time to playfully tease her husband, John Legend. Whoa u shady as f!! *follows* https://t.co/ZA1e1OMKyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 6, 2017 Last Thursday, Teigan engaged in conversation about the similarities her husband shared with the 1990’s children’s character, Arthur Read. The 31-year-old model was amused by the playful parody account’s take on the family’s adorable Easter-themed photos. [Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]