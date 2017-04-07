Damascus, Syria, In Bible End-Times Apocalypse Prophecy? 'WW3' And #WWIII Trend On Twitter After Syria Strikes

As seen in the above photo from Getty Images, the U.S. Navy launched a strike against the same Syrian military airfield base that sent a chemical attack killing 100 or more civilians in Syria. The U.S. fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian base, as reported by NBC News, to retaliate against the chemical weapons attack, with the missiles being aimed at a Syrian based in the western province. In the wake of the attack, certain surges in interest about whether the strike against Syria will launch World War III is evident on social media. Searches for “WW3” and “#WWIII” have sent such terms to the top of Twitter’s trending list, and interest in mentions of Damascus and Syria in the Bible in relation to end times prophecy are increasing. Does Bible Prophecy Predict WWIII Starting In Damascus, Syria? One of the most famous scenes in the Bible is when Saul, a murderer of Christians, traveled on the road to Damascus, as reported by Bible Hub, to deliver letters to the synagogues in Damascus from the high priest. Those letters sought permission from Saul to bring all the women and men Saul found that belonged to “the Way,” or Christianity, back to Jerusalem as prisoners. However, when Saul got close to Damascus, he was knocked to the ground and asked by a heavenly voice why he was persecuting Jesus. “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute Me?” As reported by the Telegraph, the interaction near Damascus changed Saul’s life (and his name to Paul), where even Muslims admit it took place about 12 miles south of Damascus. Now people are turning to Scripture once more to look for clues about the recent U.S. air strikes against Syria, and trying to determine if they line up with any biblical prophecies about Damascus. With the USS Porter being one of two destroyers that fired 59 cruise missiles at Syria, representing the first direct attack by the U.S. on Syria in response to President Bashar al-Assad’s most recent actions, theories about this attack being the start of WWIII are rampant on social media. As seen on Twitter, “WW3” is a pretty active topic of conversation at the moment. Syrian refugee Oscar Al Khalil fled from a Christian quarter of Damascus [Image by Jack Taylor/Getty Images] With the attack on Syria being condemned by Russia, viewers are watching to see what the response from Russia will be to the U.S. in the wake of the strikes. Putin criticized the strike against Syria, according to CNN. As a result, Russia has suspended their cooperation with the U.S., according to the New York Times. Abbassiyin square, east Damascus, Syria

[Image by SANA/AP Images] With horrific images coming out of Syria, readers have turned to Google to ask the search engine questions like, “Has Damascus ever been destroyed?” That question is being asked, according to The Blaze, because of the Isaiah 17:1 prophecy against Damascus that some people believe will spell the beginning of the end of time. However, for all the times that Damascus and Syria are mentioned in the Bible, and talk about Damascus potentially being destroyed in one day, literally or figuratively, there are many different viewpoints on whether it means the sudden pre-rapturous ending. Some searchers are wondering if President Trump trigged the Islamic belief in the end of days, according to The Jewish Press. Thoughts like those below are being expressed on social media about “WW3” and the Bible and Syria. “Sir Trump might have initiated WW3.” “So excited for ww3 and to be in history books.” “GOODNIGHT EVERYONE, I’LL LEAVE U WITH A THOUGHT, THE BIBLE TELLS US THAT THE THIRD WOE, WW3 STARTS IN DAMASCUS SYRIA! PRAY B4 BED TONIGHT?” [Featured Image by Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via Getty Images]