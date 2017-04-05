Melania Trump's $3,575 White House Photo Outfit Boycott: 'Go To Hell,' Dolce & Gabbana Designer Tells Critics

The clothes and jewelry that First Lady Melania Trump chose to wear for her first official White House photo released on Monday are still gaining backlash for Melania, but Mrs. Trump has at least one designer defending Melania’s choice of clothing. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania was photographed in a black Dolce & Gabbana jacket — believed to be the black Dolce & Gabbana Turlington Satin-Trim Two-Button Jacket, which comes with a hefty price tag of $2,895. Combined with a black silk Hermes Twilly scarf that costs $680 from the luxury French designer, the clothing alone donned by Melania and featured in the White House photo ran upwards of $3,575. Coupled with Mrs. Trump’s huge 15-carat diamond on her wedding ring, along with another diamond ring featured in the photo, and her unseen shoes in the pic, and Melania’s White House photo outfit could be worth untold amounts of monies. Melania Trump’s Official White House Photo: $2,895 Dolce & Gabbana Turlington Jacket, Hermes Twilly [Photos] https://t.co/7ZYEMkfYrE — Inquisitr News (@the) April 3, 2017 As reported by Yahoo Style, the exorbitant cost of the clothing and jewelry displayed in Melania’s White House photo, which was photographed by the Belgian-born photographer Regine Mahaux, didn’t sit well with everyone. Alyssa Milano told Melania that she looked beautiful in the White House photo, as reported by Us Weekly, but the 44-year-old Milano also added that Mrs. Trump’s diamond rings alone could provide plenty of food for poor people in the U.S. “You look beautiful, but you could feed many of the impoverished in our country with your rings.” The fact that the Dolce & Gabbana co-founder, Stefano Gabbana, dubbed Melania a “DG Woman” on Instagram and reposted the photo of Mrs. Trump wearing the Dolce & Gabbana garb received a big response on social media. With more than 12,500 likes in one day, the Instagram account of Stefano has gotten more than 1,100 comments, and not all of them are in agreement with the post from Gabbana, which has the U.S. flag along with the “Made in Italy” hashtag. #DGWoman BEAUTIFUL ❤❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump Thank you ????????❤❤❤ #madeinitaly???????? A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:40am PDT Many of the comments praised Melania for her beauty, and some folks wrote that they loved the #DGWoman look. Others wrote that they would be boycotting Dolce & Gabbana as a result. According to Yahoo Style, one person who wrote that Melania’s photo was “disgusting” got a heated response from Gabbana when he wrote to @it_magazine_ to “vai a cagare” which means “go to hell.” Anti-Trump Parade-goers Post Melania’s Naked Photos On Outhouse At Trump Tower https://t.co/oOvAOk3nSw via Paula Mooney — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) April 2, 2017 Gabbana has faced boycott talk in the past regarding supporting Mrs. Trump, like on New Year’s Eve, as reported by Yahoo Style. Now that the official portrait of First Lady Melania has reverberated throughout the online space, the White House image is receiving comments like those posted below. First Lady Melania posed for the official portrait in her residence at the White House in Washington, D.C., and folks are definitely making their feelings known about how they view Mrs. Trump’s image. Whereas plenty of comments like the following ones gave kudos to Melania for her portrait, others wrote about the photo of Mrs. Trump appearing to be a glamour shot that missed the mark. Yet and still others sought more information about the Dolce & Gabbana jacket worn by Melania in the photo. “Absolutely stunning! Looking beautiful and classy as always, especially in your gorgeous design.” “Thanks @stefanogabbana thanks for design for this beautiful and kind woman! Will certainly promote your designs. People can be so mean, thanks for standing up for FLOTUS!” “I can’t pretend to agree with Trump politics, but politics has no place in the fashion world. The First Lady is STUNNING and I love the D&G line! Well done!” “The ones that boycott can’t afford your brand anyway!” [Featured Image by The White House via Getty Images]