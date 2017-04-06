'Mowgli Girl': Little Girl Found Living With Monkeys In Jungle In India

A little girl found living with monkeys in a remote jungle in India has been nicknamed “Mowgli girl,” after the character in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. She cannot speak, but screeches like an animal and walks on all fours. Mowgli girl is estimated to be about eight to 10-years-old. She is reportedly terrified of other humans but is calmed by the presence of animals. She screeches in an attempt to communicate and eats with her hands like a wild animal. Indian police have not received any reports about a missing girl and are desperately attempting to identify the child. This is almost unbelievable. “Mowgli girl’ is found living with monkeys in India https://t.co/bB05g7X6ln via @MailOnline — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) April 6, 2017 As of now, no one knows how long the girl found living with monkeys was in the jungle or how she got there, MSN reports. She was found naked in the jungle in an emaciated state in January. Woodcutters first spotted Mowgli girl but were unable to get near her because of the monkeys. Police officers believe the girl might have been abandoned by her family, but they are merely using that idea as a working theory at this point. The woodcutters and residents from their village maintain that anytime someone tried to get near the little girl, the monkeys would attack them. Over time, the number of monkeys appearing to guard the child increased, the Deccan Chronicle reports. During a routine patrol, sub-inspector Suresh Yadav was ultimately able to reach and rescue the little girl. Yadav was attacked by the monkeys in the process but escaped significant injury. The officer took her to a hospital in Bahraich, a town in the Uttar Pradesh state of northern India, the Times of India reports. Sub-inspector Suresh Yadav was attacked after calling out to the little girl. The monkeys chased him as he fled to his car and rushed away. Indian police officer Dinesh Tripathi said when the girl living with monkeys was found in the Katarniya Ghat forest. “She was terrified of us, she could not speak or hear us properly. She was surrounded by three monkeys. She had wounds on her body specifically on her elbow and one on her leg,” Inspector Ram Avtar Singh, from the Motipur station in Bahraich, told the press. “She looked weak and was very hungry. We gave her some food to eat. She looked miserable. If we hadn’t rescued her she could have been eaten by other animals.” Dr. D.K. Sing, the chief of the government-run hospital, said upon her arrival that the girl found living with monkeys ate food from the floor directly with her mouth and ran around the medical facility on her arms and legs like a monkey or ape. Mowgli girl was also reportedly prone to lashing out in bouts of anger when she first arrived at the hospital. After several months of being treated and cared for in Uttar Pradesh, she reportedly began understanding and repeating simple human behaviors, like walking and eating with her hands. “She is still not able to speak, but understands whatever you tell her and even smiles,” Dr. Singh told the media. “She has marks on her skin, looks like she has lived with animals for quite some time. Now she is better and healthy, showing improvement.” The girl found living with monkeys still refuses to eat with utensils. She spreads her food out on the bed or the floor first before eating it. Dr. Singh is not currently allowing visitors to see the child because he said she can still react violently when presented with strangers. The doctor said the little girl growls like a monkey and tries to claw at people who frighten her. Mowgli girl has reportedly begun developing a bond with the doctor and some of the nurses. Local officials maintain the little girl seems quite comfortable with the apes housed at the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located along the Indian border with Nepal. How do you think Mowgli girl wound up living with monkeys in the jungle, and why? [Featured Image by 84708103/Shutterstock]