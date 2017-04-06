National Beer Day: Take The Beer Quiz Challenge Before Pouring A Cold One

April 7 is National Beer Day in the United States. Whether you’d prefer an IPA, have a hankering for a sweet stout, or would be most pleased with a Pilsner, this is the one day a year every beer lover should toss back a couple of brewskis in honor of the world’s most popular alcohol drinks. But, oh humble beer drinker, what trivia and strange facts do you know about your most beloved beverage? To find out, take our beer quiz challenge before partaking of yet another pint. The quiz answers are at the bottom of the post, so don’t peek! Ok, here goes. Enjoy a cold beer at a local pub or brewery this National Beer Day. [Image by Vova Shevchuk/Shutterstock] The National Beer Day Quiz Challenge Let’s start with a historical question. 1) National Beer Day was started by Justin Smith of Richmond, Virginia in 2009. Why did he choose the date April 7? a) It’s his birthday b) The choice was random c) It marks the founding of a historical brewery in Richmond d) April 7 is the day the Cullen-Harrison Act was enacted Next up on our quiz is one for all you beer experts. 2) Which of the following is not a type of beer? a) a Maibock b) a Kater c) a Milk Stout d) a Dubbel Russia is in the news plenty these days. Let’s quiz you on their attitude towards beer. 3) In 2013, Russia finally decided… a) that beer isn’t so bad after all; they started drinking it more often than they had in the past. b) beer would become the new national beverage; Putin apparently has a penchant for IPA. c) that beer is, in fact, an alcoholic beverage. d) that beer and vodka taste great mixed together. We couldn’t wait, any excuse to say Cheers! National Beer Day 7th April#NationalBeerDay #utopiatableware @UtopiaB2B @WellsBrewery pic.twitter.com/iSNXuG3Vus — Utopia Tableware (@UtopiaTableware) April 6, 2017 Forget drinking, beer can be used for lots of things. 4) Which of the statements is not true? a) Beer was considered a love potion in the 14th century. b) In Austria, people swim in beer. c) In Norway, people used to baptize their children with beer. d) Beer bottles can be used to build houses. As everyone knows, Germany is famous for being a beer nation. But what do they call that frothy stuff at the top? 5. The German word for beer head is… a) das Bierkopf, which means literally “beer head.” b) die Mutti for light beer, which means “mommy,” and der Vati for dark beer, which means “daddy” c) die Blume, which means “flower” d) die Wolke, which means “cloud” And, last but not least, beer can also be used to stop crime. 6. Which of the following criminal acts was deescalated by refusing to offer the perpetrator any more beer until he knocked off the bad behavior? a) a kidnapping b) an armed robbery c) a plane hijacking d) an attempted murder Now watch this informative National Beer Day video while taking your last chance to ponder the questions. Ready? Then check out the answers below. Answers to the National Beer Day Quiz Challenge 1) National Beer Day was started by Justin Smith of Richmond, Virginia in 2009. Why did he choose the date April 7? a) It’s his birthday b) The choice was random c) It marks the founding of a historical brewery in Richmond d) April 7 is the day the Cullen-Harrison Act was enacted If you bothered to watch all one minute and eleven seconds of the video above, you should already know National Beer Day is celebrated on April 7 in honor of the Cullen-Harrison Act, which was signed into law by Franklin D. Roosevelt on March 22, 1933. Although the Cullen-Harrison Act didn’t put an end to prohibition in the United States, it did redefine the meaning of an “intoxicating beverage” under the Volstead Act. When the new law made beer legal again, people lined up in front of breweries, some even camping out the night before. On that first day, merrymakers tossed back 1.5 million barrels of beer. 2) Which of the following is not a type of beer? a) a Maibock b) a Kater c) a Milk Stout d) a Dubbel The answer to this one is b. However, Kater is German slang for a hangover, which is what you’ll have if you don’t pace yourself this National Beer Day, so watch out! 3) In 2013, Russia finally decided… a) that beer isn’t so bad after all; they started drinking it more often than in the past. b) beer would become the new national beverage; Putin apparently has a penchant for IPA. c) that beer is, in fact, an alcoholic beverage. d) that beer and vodka taste great mixed together. The answer to this quiz sentence is c. Apparently, it took Putin and company quite some time to realize beer isn’t a soft drink. Apropos Putin, although a beer and vodka cocktail probably tastes terrible, the perfect name for it would be a “Merkel and Putin Love Child.” You hear that, Germany? #NationalBeerDay https://t.co/5BOhDuR1od — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) April 7, 2016 4) Which of the statements is not true? a) Beer was considered a love potion in the 14th century. b) In Austria, people swim in beer. c) In Norway, some people used to baptize their children with beer. d) Beer bottles can be used to build houses. You really can have a soak in a hot tub full of beer in Austria’s Starkenberger Beer Pools and, in the 13th century, Norwegians did sometimes baptize babies with beer, until the Pope put a stop to it. The Heineken World Bottle (WOBO) was designed to double as both beverage container and bricks, which could be used to build sustainable housing in impoverished countries. As far as we know, beer has never been considered a love potion, although it can sometimes create quite convincing beer goggles. 5. The German word for beer head is… a) das Bierkopf, which means “beer head.” b) die Mutti for light beer, which means “mommy,” and der Vati for dark beer, which means “daddy” c) die Blume, which means “flower” d) die Wolke, which means “cloud” The poetic Blume, or flower, is the correct answer here. However, German tots are sometimes offered a frothy spoonful of Blume by Mutti or Vati when dining. Some like it, but most make a face like they just sucked on a lemon. Oh, those wacky Germans! 6. Which of the following criminal acts was deescalated by refusing to offer the perpetrator any more beer until he knocked off the bad behavior? a) a kidnapping b) an armed robbery c) a plane hijacking d) an attempted murder Although this quiz question might sound a bit over the top, beer actually did stop a plane hijacking in Norway in 1985. For more on this dramatic yet bizarre story, check out this article in the New York Times. Happy National Beer Day, everyone! We hope you liked the quiz. Either way, in the words of Franklin D. Roosevelt, “I think this would be a good time for a beer.” [Featured Image by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock]