Omarosa's $46,000 Salary From Trump Campaign, Death Threats That Force Wedding Move, Get Big Buzz

As seen in the above photo, Omarosa Manigault, White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, walked behind President Donald Trump on Monday, March 13. It hasn’t been a smooth ride for Omarosa with her support of Mr. Trump, well before the above-pictured meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Earlier photos showed Omarosa wearing a boot, as reported by the Inquisitr, as reports circulated that Omarosa was hurt at the White House, with few details being told to the press as to how Omarosa suffered injuries in the White House. Now Omarosa is back in the news because of how her White House role has had an effect upon her upcoming wedding, which has been postponed due to death threats received. Omarosa Manigault Hurt At White House – What Happened? [Photos] https://t.co/kyYmmJsoFJ — Inquisitr News (@the) February 3, 2017 As reported by the Daily Mail, Omarosa has made changes to her upcoming wedding to Pastor John Allen Newman, all because of death threats and reactions from some of the congregants in Pastor Newman’s Florida church. Omarosa’s wedding was scheduled for March 25. The wedding venue was scheduled to be The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary in Jacksonville, Florida. However, due to phone calls and online messages sent via social media and email, Omarosa feels the threats have left her in a position of not being protected well enough. Therefore, 43-year-old Omarosa has delayed her wedding to the 61-year-old Pastor Newman. There have been other changes to the upcoming nuptials as well, such as the fact that Omarosa’s seven bridesmaids have been reduced to three bridesmaids. Arguments with friends caused some bridesmaids to back out. One of those famous bridesmaids to say no to her role in Omarosa’s wedding was April Ryan, a White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, who is often seen going toe-to-toe with Sean Spicer in White House daily briefings. The Daily Mail reports that Ryan and Omarosa argued at the White House, and it was so intense that the duo needed to retreat to their own corners before they came to blows. The publication reports that many of Omarosa’s friends claim she campaigned for Hillary Clinton but switched because Trump paid Omarosa to help him. Just how much Omarosa was being paid is coming to light. As reported by the USA Today, Omarosa’s work with Trump is her most steady paycheck recently, and the publication claims Trump paid Omarosa “$46,000 in salary from the Trump campaign.” Additional monies from appearances, royalty payments and an inheritance related to the death of her former fiance, Michael Clarke-Duncan, have been a part of Omarosa’s income. Reportedly due to Omarosa’s ties to President Trump, some of Omarosa’s friends have backed away from what they see is opportunistic behavior. Those changes have caused only the three women left planned to stand with Manigault during her wedding. Instead of having the wedding at the Florida church, Omarosa will marry Pastor Newman on April 8, in Washington, D.C. The location of the wedding in D.C. has not been disclosed, but betting folks are likely putting their money on the notion that the wedding could be held at a Trump property. Omarosa postpones wedding to Pastor after death threats https://t.co/Ci7vqRYlia @MailOnline — Chaka (@dreadymarley) April 3, 2017 Omarosa could surely avail herself of the type of security detail afforded President Trump since Omarosa is a White House employee who cried when she spoke of how many friends she lost for being loyal to Mr. Trump. Omarosa’s wedding guests will have to give up their personal info so that background security checks can be performed on them. It’s a move that sounds like the wedding of a White House staffer. Because President Trump and White House execs have been invited, Secret Service and additional security won’t be far from them. That doesn’t mean everyone is in agreement about the upcoming marital union, nor with Omarosa becoming the First Lady Manigault of the Jacksonville church. It will be Omarosa’s second marriage, after having been married for five years to Aaron Stallworth. [Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]