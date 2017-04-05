'Rick And Morty' Want The 'Mulan' Szechuan Sauce Brought Back And McDonald's May Actually Listen

As fans impatiently await the season three premiere of Adult Swim’s iconic Rick and Morty, a new episode may have actually done the unthinkable and worked its way into the heads of the higher-ups at McDonald’s. Randomly and without any hint of a joke, a new episode of Rick and Morty aired on April Fool’s Day and it brought forth a lot of social media attention to a discontinued Szechuan Chicken McNugget sauce that may actually see a revival. In the new episode that aired on April Fool’s Day, the time-traveling scientist known as Rick Sanchez finally revealed his main purpose in life. It may not have been what fans of the show ever truly expected, but he did let it be known that the only thing keeping him going is finding a particular sauce for his Chicken McNuggets. Hey @McDonalds, since Disney is making a live action Mulan movie, can you bring back that szechuan dipping sauce? #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/l3aZfjUM3m — Daniel (@WonderboltsFTW) April 2, 2017 Yes, as recapped by Polygon, Rick was begging McDonald’s to bring back the Szechuan Chicken McNugget sauce that was released for a limited time back in 1998. McDonald’s released the sauce as a promotion for the release of Disney’s animated classic Mulan, but they have another opportunity coming up. On November 2 of next year, Disney will release a live-action version of Mulan which is right along the lines of its other live-action remakes such as Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast. If McDonald’s really wants to make a lot of people happy and bring in a lot of business, they’ll listen to Rick and Morty. Actually, it seems as if they are already doing so. [Image by Disney] Petitions have already started popping up online since the episode of Rick and Morty aired as fans want the unique Szechuan sauce back in stores. Social media movements are taking place on Twitter, Reddit, and Facebook for those that want McDonald’s to do something about all of these cravings. The Daily Dot pointed out that a number of homemade recipes for the Szechuan McNugget sauce have appeared online, but fans still want the original. One of the chefs for McDonald’s even responded to the sauce mania in a rather positive way. @McD_Truth @AshleyLutz I’ll see what I can do — Mike Haracz (@Mike_Haracz) April 3, 2017 Oh, he isn’t the only one getting in on the fun as the social media people at McDonald’s have been having a lot of fun with this whole thing as well. The fact that they aren’t ignoring the pleas of the fans, and Rick, is a step in the right direction and shows that anything is possible. @RickandMorty.@RickandMorty McNugga Lubba Dub Dub.???? — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) April 2, 2017 Be careful what you wish for.

This makes me uncomfortable. Specifically the “McNugga”.#szechuansauce https://t.co/c8UO7W8gNy — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2017 If this incredible idea is going to actually come together and become a reality, there will need to be the work of a few big-time corporations. Disney is releasing the live-action Mulan next year and could very well pull the same promotion they did back in 1998. McDonald’s seems to be on board for this and that is obvious by the amount of fun they’re having with the Szechuan sauce return idea on Twitter. Even if there wouldn’t end up being a partnership between McDonald’s and Disney, the sauce could make its return for any other random reason. It would certainly make Rick happy. “In 1998 they had this promotion for the Disney film Mulan, where they created a new sauce for the McNuggets called Szechuan sauce.” pic.twitter.com/iWAszRkm4G — Rick & Morty Quotes (@rick_morty_bot) April 2, 2017 For now, fans of Rick and Morty will have to relive the enjoyment of the random episode aired a few days ago and await the start of Season 3 this summer. No matter what happens at McDonald’s, everyone is still going to look forward to season three of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim. Still, it would be interesting to think that the one line from a new episode on April Fool’s Day could bring back a belong Szechuan McNugget sauce that has been gone for a long time. Disney does have a new live-action Mulan hitting theaters next year and it would be the perfect tie-in and partnership. [Featured Image by Adult Swim]