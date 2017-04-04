Teen Model Auctions Off Virginity To Asian Businessman For $2.5 Million [Video]

The Romanian model who made headlines in 2016 for promising to auction off her virginity to the highest bidder, has reportedly now completed the first step of the controversial transaction. A report from the New York Post claims that an unnamed Asian businessman allegedly ponied up 2.3 million euros, or roughly $2.5 million, earlier this week to deflower 18-year-old Aleexandra Kefren, a professional poser who first went public with her plan last November during a sit down on ITV’s This Morning. The idea for the down-and-dirty deal, which apparently was facilitated between the young beauty and Cinderella Escorts, a German-based professional sex workers’ firm, for 20 percent of Kefren’s personal profit from the XXX-rated interaction, was said to have first come to mind following a viewing of the 1993 seductive thriller Indecent Proposal, starring Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson, which themes around a newlywed couple who are paid $1 million to allow an eccentric millionaire to have a night of passion with the man’s wife. ???? A teenager has sold her #virginity for a staggering €2.3million to a #HongKong businessman. Aleexandra Kefren, … https://t.co/SCHBt7pFzY pic.twitter.com/P8LZo681g9 — Miss Petite Nigeria (@misspetitenaija) March 30, 2017 “I wanted to [auction] my virginity with Cinderella Escorts, rather than giving it to a future friend who might have left me [afterward] anyway,” the model expressed in a statement transcribed by Daily Star, “and I think many other girls have the same attitude [about it].” “[Besides], how many [people] would possibly forgo their first time, in retrospect, if they could have [$2.5 million] instead?” Understandably, Aleexandra’s reveal of her money-making virginity offer turned more than a few heads when the model first spoke of the notion on This Morning. “[After watching Indecent Proposal], I thought, ‘hmm, maybe I can do [the same] with my virginity,” the now auctioned-off model first explained to stunned co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. “I looked it up on the internet,” she continued, “and I saw many [other] girls who had sold their [virginity] for [close to] $3.5 million, or more.” When directly asked why she was selling her first time to someone completely random, Aleexandra admitted that the money aspect was more necessary than she had initially let on. “I need the money to study abroad [at] Oxford University for marketing and business,” she relayed. “Plus, I live in a very poor country [and] I need to help my parents, so I have to buy them a home. And after I graduate,” she went on to say, “I want to start [my own] business.” Despite her admirable aspirations, Kefren’s mom and dad were purportedly never onboard with their daughter’s plan. “[Her parents] begged her not to do it,” the girl’s supposed uncle, Radu Raducu, told the Daily Mail, before adding that the family’s straits were never that dire, “but she told them, ‘I’m 18 and I can do what I like with my body.’” The model’s relative also shared that her parents were prepared to distance themselves from her daughter if she went on with her virginity auction. A post shared by HIT RADIO 104.7 (@hitradio104.7) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:50am PDT “They [ultimately] threatened her and said if she goes ahead with selling herself, they will not consider her their daughter anymore,” Mr. Ruducu relayed. “It is a terrible situation.” That mood was mirrored by This Morning‘s Schofield when he openly inquired about the health of Kefren’s potential suitor. “What about safety,” the co-host asked. “Will he be tested [for sexually-transmitted diseases]?” “Oh, I haven’t thought about that,” Kefren responded without irony, after first sharing her most recent clean bill of health. “Yes, we’ll probably test him, too.” Alexxandra Keffren’s reported auction suitor hails from Hong Kong, the place where she’ll also reportedly lose her virginity. [Image by danielvfung/iStock] While those results have yet to be publicized, the model has, by her own admission, at least started a line of communication with the male auctioneer who won her virginity, a resident of Hong Kong whom she says is “very friendly.” Additionally, several reports from other publications have noted that a hotel room has been booked for the event, but nothing of that nature has yet been confirmed by Kefren or the escort agency. Since the model’s arguable offer went public, reps for Cinderella Escorts say that a bevy of other women looking to hold auctions to lose their virginity for high cash have flooded their contact lines. [Featured Image by robtek/iStock]