Watch Stephen Colbert's Trump Press Sec. Sean Spicer Collaboration With The Muppets, It's 'Phenomenal'

Stephen Colbert has created a funny video that combines one of Sean Spicer and President Trump’s favorite words, “phenomenal,” with the Muppets to make a song that will be stuck in your head for days. And perhaps the biggest surprise is that Press Secretary Spicer seems to get the joke. But in the past, even when Sean Spicer seems to be a good sport, his boss, Donald Trump, can’t seem to be a good sport. When Melissa McCarthy went on SNL to play Spicer at a press conference, Sean Spicer seemed to be amused, that was until Trump had a meltdown, allegedly angry that a woman was playing Spicer, says the Inquisitr. Trump reportedly thought that having Spicer played by a woman made him look week. Stephen Colbert Spoofs Sean Spicer With Muppets Mashup https://t.co/XEHStbmFmG pic.twitter.com/aFlA1rNsjy — Hot105 Non Stop (@hot105nonstop) April 6, 2017 The pink fuzzy Muppets who sing the “Mahna Mahna” song, familiar to older fans of Sesame Street and The Muppet Show, have heard this all before, says Vanity Fair. Since Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and his boss, Donald Trump seem to like the word “phenomenal,” you can hear how it just calls out for a mash-up. RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR Trump Upset Over Melissa McCarthy Playing Sean Spicer On ‘SNL?’ Dippin Dots Wins With Free Press After Sean Spicer Launched Five… Press Sec. Sean Spicer Invents Atlanta Terrorist Attack [UPDATE] Did Former Trump Butler Anthony Senecal Post Death Threats Toward… Now many think that Sean Spicer has been on a fool’s errand anyway, reporting on terrorist events that never happened, struggling to pronounce words, and then there was the big dust-up he had for years with Dippin Dots. Before the Colbert/Muppet situation unfolded, people got many laughs at Spicer’s expense by trolling his Venmo account which was left public after taking the job with Donald Trump. Folks made small donations with snarky one-liners. “Donation to get ur hairline back smh.” “Change that picture of yourself, dude, youre like 90% percent [sic] forehead.” Trump ruins Sean Spicer’s duet with the Muppets on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show https://t.co/pRpmthLuIt via @TheWeek — Jim Keplinger (@JimKeplinger) April 6, 2017 The Muppets who sing the song, along with Sean Spicer are called Snowths, and all goes well until Donald Trump ruins their rhythm. But after Stephen Colbert played the video on his show, Colbert got a text from Sean Spicer saying that it was Politico writer Matthew Nussbaum that first made the connection between the Muppet’s tune and Spicer. “You owe @MatthewNussbaum a little credit https://twitter.com/colbertlateshow/status/849430153151225856 …” And so Stephen Colbert sent Nussbaum a shout-out. “Thanks, @MatthewNussbaum!” Sean Spicer Gets The ‘Phenomenal’ Muppets Remix He So Deserves. https://t.co/SVt6UNfqON — Leona Capps (@LeonaCapps18) April 6, 2017 And it turns out that Sean Spicer was right, and Matthew Nussbaum of Politico was the first person to sub in Spicer’s favorite word, “phenomenal,” for mahna mahna, with the Snowths singing do do do do do in between. But Nussbaum said that Spicer really uses the adjective he thinks are positive and doesn’t use it in sarcasm. Nussbaum listed a few of Spicer’s favorite phenomenal things, including Paul Ryan. “I think Speaker Ryan did a phenomenal job today of really laying this out.” Feel free to insert the Muppet song in between. “And as we continue to meet with members and talk to them and get their ideas, I think we’re going to have a phenomenal outcome of this bill.” And of course, Sean Spicer’s boss, Donald Trump is, well, phenomenal. “The President has done a phenomenal job, there’s no question.” But according to Entertainment Weekly, this wasn’t the first time, or likely the last time, that Stephen Colbert poked fun at Sean Spicer and the Trump administration on his late night television show, The Late Show. Recently, Colbert had comedian Louis C.K. on the show, and the comic went off on Donald Trump while the audience roared with laughter. What do you think of the Muppet mash-up with Sean Spicer and Donald Trump? [Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]