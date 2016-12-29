Debbie Reynolds, Singing In The Rain Star & Carrie Fisher's Mother, Dead At 84

Yet another sad news from Hollywood. Debbie Reynolds, star of iconic movies such as Singin’ in the Rain & The Unsinkable Molly Brown, has passed away at the age of 84, TMZ reports. Reynolds was the mother of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who passed away just one day before on Tuesday. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Debbie was rushed to the hospital earlier on Wednesday after suffering from a medical emergency. And with her passing, the family has had to suffer two back to back tragedies this week. Carrie Fisher, famous for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars Franchise, was the daughter to Debbie Reynolds & Eddie Fisher. Carrie, who was 60, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on a plane last week. Carrie Fisher with her mother Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Billie Lourd.[Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering from a breathing problem. She was at her son Todd Fisher’s home at the time, planning her daughter’s funeral when she reportedly suffered a stroke, TMZ reports. The Los Angeles Fire Department have confirmed that they had responded to a call for medical assistance from Tod Fisher’s house on Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, a little after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The LAFD had responded since they were closer to the address. Although federal privacy law dictates that emergency services can’t identify patients, LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart confirmed that “an adult female” in “fair to serious condition” was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, the closest hospital to the address. Reynolds was said to have been distraught ever since Carrie’s condition turned serious on Friday and the actress seemed to have taken her daughter’s death very hard. She had been giving regular updates on Facebook about her daughter’s condition. She was one of the first to officially confirm Carrie Fisher’s death on Tuesday with a heart touching note. “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.” Reynolds’ enjoyed a long and prosperous career in Hollywood, one that spanned over 65 years. Her breakout role was in the 1950 film Three Little Words, where she portrayed Helen Kane, a role which earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer. In 1952, at the age of 19, she portrayed Kathy Sleden in the film Singin’ in the Rain. It was this role that led her to become one of the major stars in the mid 50s. Some of her other notable films include, 1953’s The Affairs of Dobie Gills, 1954’s Susan Slept Here, 1956’s Bundle of Joy & The Catered Affair and 1957’s Tammy and the Bachelor. 1962’s How The West Was Won was another one of her successful movies. Debbie Reynolds received a Governors Award and Screen Actors Guide Life Achievement Award last year, the latter of which was handed to her by her daughter, Carrie Fisher. Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday, just one day before her mother. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Reynolds had a history of suffering from Strokes. She had suffered from one back in 2015, as referenced by daughter Carrie Fisher in an interview with People about a new documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds(starring both mother and daughter). “It’s a lot of times terrifying, but watching my mother, who’s incredibly resilient, coping with certain health issues that she’s had. We were really lucky we got really what probably could be her last (big project).” She had suffered from another stroke after that, as reported by her son Todd back in June. “When she was in the hospital and barely recovering from an operation, she had a small stroke.” Our thoughts and prayers are with her family in this dark hour. 2016! Go away already!! [Feature Image by Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx