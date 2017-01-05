15 Insane Things About Kim Kardashian

Kim’s first job was a stylist to the rich and famous One of the more insane facts about Kim Kardashian is what she used to do before she landed fame and fortune. Well, she was a celebrity stylist working for Brandy and Lindsay Lohan. She attended the same pre-school as Paris Hilton Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton were school mates at the same pre-school and they remained good friends thereafter. Paris Hilton is widely credited with bringing Kim Kardashian to the limelight. A sex tape change everything Fame and fortune come in many ways and for Kim Kardashian, it was through a sex tape with Ray J, the younger brother of Brandy. Ray J went on to boast about his escapades with the reality star in a song. [Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images] The idea for the reality show was not for fame initially Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality show which has made Kim Kardashian the highest paid reality show star globally, was pitched initially as a business promotion tool. Kourtney Kardashian and her mother then owned a kids clothing store, besides a clothing store for women that she had opened with her sisters. She had a religious upbringing As hard to believe as it is, religion was a big part of Kim’s childhood. Kim and her siblings, including Kourtney Kardashian, were regular church goers while growing up in Beverly Hills. She is half-Armenian Kim has Armenian blood from her father’s side. She has disclosed that while her father was alive, he ingrained the Armenian culture in them. She feels strongly about her heritage and was very vocal when The Wall Street Journal ran an ad from a group associated with denial of the Armenian genocide. “Advocating the denial of genocide by the country responsible for it—that’s not publishing a ‘provocative viewpoint,’ that’s spreading lies. It’s totally morally irresponsible, and, most of all, it’s dangerous,” Kim wrote in a letter. Kim’s biggest fear One of the most insane facts about Kim has to do with what she fears most – getting stretch marks! She heard Kris One of the traumatizing and insane facts about Kim Kardashian is that she ever heard her mother in an intimate moment. Kim Kardashian backed her father in the OJ Simpson trial Kim Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian, was one of the lawyers representing O.J. Simpson during the trial in which he was accused of murdering his wife. This caused divisions in the Kardashian clan with some of the family members not being supportive of Robert. To this date, however, Kim Kardashian still supports her father’s decision to legally represent his friend O.J. Simpson. “We just always thought my dad was the smartest person in the world, and he really believed in his friend,” Kim revealed recently. She communicates with her father in her dreams Perhaps pointing to how close she was to her father when he was alive, one of the insane facts about Kim is that he regularly contacts in her dreams! She is an acting disaster Despite being a successful reality show star, Kim has not replicated the success in acting. After appearing in ‘Disaster Movie’ in 2008, Kim received a nomination for a Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actress in 2009. Her other acting experience includes a How I Met Your Mother cameo appearance in 2009. She blow dries her jewelry One of the most insane facts about Kim Kardashian is that she blow dries her jewelry before putting it on to ensure it’s not too cold when she wears it. She is a top playboy model While her acting talents might be in question according to the Razzies, Kim as a Playboy model stands among the most celebrated. In a top 10 list of all time, Kim emerged third. Only Pamela Anderson and Marilyn Monroe beat Kim Kardashian who appeared in the December 2007 issue of Playboy. Her first marriage was at 19 One of the insane facts about Kim is how young and tender she was when she first got married – 19! This was to Damon Thomas, a music producer. Kim’s first marriage ended after four years while her second marriage to Kris Humphries only lasted 72 days. She is currently married to Kanye West. She’s made it big with just a high school diploma [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] While she has a net worth of over $40 million dollars she owes to her sharp business and entrepreneurial instincts, Kim Kardashian has never been to college. In fact, of all the Kardashian sisters, only Kourtney Kardashian attended college. [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]

