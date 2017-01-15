Aaron Rodgers' Family Speaks Out About The Rift Between Them All

While on The Bachelorette, it was obvious that Jordan Rodgers doesn’t get along with his brother Aaron of the Green Bay Packers. Aaron never showed up on the show when it was time for the family to meet JoJo Fletcher, who would later become his fiance. People shared that Aaron Rodger’s family is now speaking out about why they don’t get along. It doesn’t look like this family is ever going to end up fixing their issues. His father Ed Rodgers recently did an interview and shared some of the details about what is going on with their family. In response to Jordan being in the headlines, Ed said “One in the news is enough for us. Fame can change things.” Aaron allegedly stopped talking to their family when he started dating Olivia Munn back in 2014. It doesn’t look like things are getting any closer to working it out. Ed said, “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen.” It sounds like he doesn’t agree with Jordan Rodgers showing what was going on during his season of The Bachelorette. Ed Rodgers also said that it is “hard to tell” if things are starting to get better with himself and Aaron. It doesn’t sound like the family has worked out much if anything so far. Ed is talking about their relationship, but he isn’t saying much at all. “I’m not betting against Aaron Rodgers. He’s so hot right now. I’m going with Green Bay to win.” RT if you agree with Greeny pic.twitter.com/NY88wrxBdo — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) January 13, 2017 Since finding love on The Bachelorette, Jordan Rodgers has moved to Dallas to live with JoJo Fletcher. He is focusing on his relationship with his fiance. Jordan recently talked about living together saying, “With all the craziness that comes along with the media and the show, it would have been much harder to do it not living together. And we both cherish the time we get to spend together. It was a no-brainer.” Now everyone is curious if Jordan Rodgers will show up to watch his brother play in Dallas today. The Green Bay Packers are playing against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. This would be the perfect time for the two to meet up again or at least for Jodan to catch his brother playing a game. When asked about it, Aaron wasn’t sure if Jordan would make the game and said, “I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly.” Aaron’s dad did say he won’t be at the game and that right now their relationship is complicated, but he is hoping for the best. It doesn’t sound like Jordan Rodgers has any plans to go to the big game. Six days ago he went to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his couch. Along with it, he posted a caption that explained what his big plans are for the playoff games. Jordan said, “On Sunday during the playoffs, you can find me on the “Big Easy” allllllll day. Move over Jackson… thanks @mgbwhome for the couch designed for sweats and Sundays. Boom. #sundaysarefortheboys.” Cuddle bugs ???????????????? @JoelleFletcher @JRodgers11 pic.twitter.com/4nslIQdZZ9 — JoJo and Jordan (@JoelleandJordan) January 14, 2017 It doesn’t look like Jordan, and Aaron Rodgers will be working out their issues anytime soon. It has been hard for these two brothers to get along and right now it doesn’t look like they are working on it. The fans would love to see them find a way to work it out in the long run. Are you shocked that Aaron Rodger’s family is speaking out about their rift? Do you think that Aaron and Jordan will ever mend their issues? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts. [Featured Image By Stacy Revere/Getty Images]

