Alan Thicke Cause Of Death Revealed After A Memorial Gathering

The Los Angeles Coroner has issued a death certificate for Alan Thicke, and even though doctors tried to save Thcike, rushing him into surgery at Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Burbank, they were too late, after Thicke suffered a massive heart attack. Alan Thicke had been playing ice hockey with his son, Carter, 19. TMZ is reporting that Alan Thicke died of a ruptured aorta, which is a massive tear of the largest artery. EMTs and then doctors worked to save Thicke, first with CPR and then with a median sternotomy, which is a procedure that includes “cracking the chest” to expose the heart and lungs. Alan Thicke’s Official Cause of Death Revealed (Antoinette Bueno / Entertainment Tonight) https://t.co/3oRLRVOZ8F https://t.co/3bVdTfIBqm — WeSmirch (@WeSmirch) December 22, 2016 Alan Thicke was playing ice hockey with Carter Thicke when he had a heart attack, and sadly, three hours later, he was dead. Time of death for Thicke was 14:14, or 2:14 p.m. RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR Eagles Guitarist Glenn Frey Dead At 67 – The Inquisitr Sting Is Nearly Deaf, And Refusing To Wear Hearing Aids, But He Is… Gregg Allman Cancels Show Dates Due To ‘Serious Health Issues… Kenny Rogers Suffers ‘Unspecified Health Issues,’ Continues To… At the time of his death, Alan Thicke was 69, and a well-loved member of the entertainment community, who was recently on the new hit show This is Us. The Daily Mail says that Thicke had a massive heart attack, and was pronounced dead three hours later. Thicke collapsed at the ice rink where he was playing with son Carter, which was a regular thing for the two. Alan Thicke was buried on Monday near his Santa Barbara home. Thicke’s widow, Tanya, 40, spoke out for the first time since the death of her husband, Alan. “It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time. Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke. Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest.” Just 48 hours before Thicke died, Tanya had shared photos of the two heading out to a Christmas party. She joked that she had the cutest designated driver ever, with Alan Thicke smiling behind the wheel. Photos from the party show the Thickes with Smokey Robinson and Jane Seymour. Alan Thicke’s wife shares ‘gut-wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief’ since his death – AOL News https://t.co/yE6YPTkI91 pic.twitter.com/oDVYl0It1s — newsa.com Canada (@newsaCANADA) December 22, 2016 Us Weekly says that Alan Thicke’s funeral was well attended by many in the Hollywood community, including many people who worked with him over the last several decades. As odd is it is to say that a funeral was “star-studded,” big names were very well-represented at Alan Thicke’s funeral service. The memorial took place at the home of Alan Thicke and wife Tanya Callau in Carpinteria, California, near Santa Barbara. Over 300 guests attended, including the former cast of his hit show, Growing Pains, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner, Bob Saget, Rob Lowe, Alex Trebek, Bill Maher, and O’Neal McKnight. Guest clamored under a tent set up outside, and all gathered to celebrate the life of the Canadian funny man. Tables were set up, and each plate had a quote from Thicke. At the head table was Thicke’s family, including Callau, and Alan Thicke’s father, William Jeffrey, 91. A DJ was there, spinning all of Thicke’s favorite music, including songs by Bruce Springsteen. Insiders said it was truly an upbeat celebration. “The mood was very upbeat, it was more like a fun Vanity FairOscars party than a memorial. All of the speeches were fun and full of life. It was just the way Alan would have wanted it, more of a celebration of his life. Everyone was expressing how much they love him.” Alan Thicke’s Official Cause Of Death Is Revealed https://t.co/Zl7VqGou0F pic.twitter.com/8WRYCZQNl8 — Akufantasy.com ~~ (@AkuduBright) December 22, 2016 Thicke’s son Robin Thicke served as MC and even did impressions of his father. “I’m Alan Thicke and this is exactly the way I want to go out … I’d like to thank all of my ex-wives for coming.” Do you think a celebration of life, like the one held for Alan Thicke, is better than a tear-filled gathering? [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

