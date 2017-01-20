Alec Baldwin Takes His Donald Trump Impression To A NYC Protest Rally, Calls For 100 Days Of Resistance

Alec Baldwin took his Donald Trump impression outside the SNL Studio to a NYC protest, EW reported. The feud between Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin shows no signs of simmering down, and the SNL actor seems perfectly happy with that. Baldwin offered to play at Trump’s inauguration if he’d let him sing “Highway To Hell.” Of course, the president-elect declined the offer. Alec has spent months making fun of Donald on Saturday Night Live. His most recent skit was on January 14, when the comedy returned with a segment mocking Trump’s strange press conference on January 11. According to Vanity Fair, the skit included Beck Bennett’s Vladimir Putin impression and pee jokes. Like clockwork, Donald vented his frustrations about the show on Twitter. On Thursday, Baldwin joined celebrities Mark Ruffalo, Rosie Perez and Michael Moore at an NYC rally right outside Trump International Hotel and Tower. Keep fighting the good fight, @AlecBaldwin. You’re doing a public service, and we thank you for it! pic.twitter.com/LcEdUPOZ0O — Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) January 16, 2017 The event was called “We Stand United” and also featured appearances from Robert De Niro, Sally Field, Rev. Al Sharpton, and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. “I just want to say; I’ve been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time. I have to go to the bathroom — I have to pee,” Alec said. “But I’m holding it in, holding it in. I’m not going to pee. I’m going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight; I’m going to hold it in until I get there. And then when I get to the Russian consulate, I’m going to have a really, really long pee. Like the biggest pee I’ve ever had in my lifetime.” Baldwin dropped his impersonation of Trump to talk in his normal speaking voice to address the crowd. He appeared worried about the direction the country is going. .@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017 Baldwin yelled as the crowd cheered, “Donald Trump and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and all these people that are part of the Trump administration, they think that you are going to lay down. Are you going to lay down?” “One thing they don’t realize is that New Yorkers never lay down. You say whatever you want to about this city, and New Yorkers never lay down. Are you going to fight? Are we going to have 100 days of resistance?” Baldwin then shifted away from Trump to bring awareness to the IDNYC program. It is a project that informs children about the state of the world and teaches them about politics. He said that it is a great program and encouraged his followers to “spread the word about IDNYC on social media.” Michael Moore announces massive anti-Trump protest with Alec Baldwin and Mark Ruffalohttps://t.co/6TzPIg74eE pic.twitter.com/GsiU4rOQrU — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2017 “My wife, Hilaria and I have three little children. For all of you out there who have kids, they’re never too young for you to start to teach them about what’s going on here. They’re never too young for you to teach them what a real American is,” Alec explained. “An American wants full participation and full transparency of their government, and we’ve never been further from that than we are now. These people are a disgrace! They are a disgrace to everything you and I believe in. But there is hope, and the hope is us and us fighting. 100 days of resistance.” Before leaving the stage, Alec returned to his Trump impersonation, “I’m going to go to the Russian consulate right now and take a piss. A really super, super strong one.” PHOTO: Alec Baldwin HUMILIATED After Attempt to Mock Trump Backfired https://t.co/5UflGj3gFQ pic.twitter.com/HYrMUxKLqC — President Trump (@POTUSTrump08) January 10, 2017 All the celebrities in attendance of the protest agreed with Baldwin and claimed they are launching 100 days of resistance against Donald Trump. If you thought that the country would accept Donald Trump’s presidency, you may be in for a rude awakening. Michael Moore has been calling for 100 days of resistance against Trump for months. Are you going to participate in the 100 days of resistance? Alec Baldwin will return to SNL on Saturday, January 21. [Featured Image by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival]