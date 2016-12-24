Amber Heard Slams Johnny Depp For Demanding Her To Pay Legal Fees In Divorce Settlement

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are embroiled yet again in another feud following their divorce settlement, this time having something to do with the Pirates of theCaribbean‘s attorney’s legal fees. Depp, 53, recently demanded his former wife Heard to pay $100,000 worth of attorney fees. Heard lashed out at Johnny through her lawyer, Pierce O’ Donnell, who not only called the motion “laughable” but also mocked Johnny Depp’s career. “After his string of recent setbacks at the box office, I’m glad that Johnny Depp seems to have rediscovered his comic touch with this laughable motion. It is just another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed,” Heard’s lawyer said in a statement to US Weekly. “We look forward to prevailing in court – and to getting sick children and women in need the money that Mr. Depp is denying them.”

“It is just another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed,” he added. “We look forward to prevailing in court – and to getting sick children and women in need the money that Mr. Depp is denying them.” Johnny Depp asks Amber Heard to pay $100,000 worth of attorney’s fees https://t.co/RRtwqSpQCp — TIME (@TIME) December 24, 2016 Amber Heard, 33, and Johnny Depp’s latest feud started when the Magic Mike actress demanded a Request for Order earlier this month to ensure that her ex-husband will pay the remaining balance of the $7 million divorce settlement he owes her and also her $35,435 legal fees in full. Depp called Heard’s motion “entirely unnecessary” just before filing a motion demanding that his attorney’s fees be deducted from his next divorce settlement payment. He said through his lawyer, Laura Wasser, that he had already spent nearly $1 million in attorney’s fees. “The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny – the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family’s emotional well-being, and his finances appears to be of no interest to Amber,” Depp’s attorney said in a statement. Depp also accused Heard of behaving “erratically” and “uncooperatively” and violating the terms of their confidentiality agreement “almost weekly.” [Amber] continues to needlessly litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her 15 minutes of fame,” he said. Last week Amber Heard fired back at Johnny Depp for claiming that she violated the confidentiality provisions that they agreed on in their divorce settlement. “He claimed that I violated the confidentiality provisions of the [Deal Point Memorandum] by announcing that I was donating my settlement to charities,” Amber said. “In fact, I made those donations in good faith and I was responding to the leaks by Johnny’s agents bragging that I had settled for substantially less than a reported, earlier offered sum and attempting to label me a gold digger.” Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s personal and legal feud started in May, when the Danish Girl actress filed a divorce after her 15-month marriage with the actor. She then publicly accused Depp of verbally and physically abusing h er throughout their relationship, following it up by releasing photos of herself showing physical injuries she claims her former husband had inflicted on her. In August, Depp agreed to settle the divorce by paying Heard $7 million. Throughout their divorce legal battle, Heard was often criticized and denigrated by a large portion of the public, accusing her of being a “gold digger.” Before long Amber Heard silenced her critics by announcing that she will be donating the divorce settlement money she’ll be receiving from Depp to multiple charities geared towards helping domestic violence victims and sick children, as reported by The Guardian. Amber Heard takes the stage at the Glamour Women of the Year awards to read an essay by a Standford sexual assault victim.

[Kevork Djansezian by Paul Kane/Getty Images] Do you think Amber Heard should pay Johnny Depp’s attorney fees as the actor requested? Or was the request only a ploy by the actor to distract everyone from the issue of the money he owes his former wife, as his lawyer pointed out? Share your thoughts below. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx