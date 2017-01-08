America Ferrera Chairs Women's March On Washington Artists' Committee After Campaigning For Hillary Clinton

America Ferrera is not shy about her political leanings, last year actively campaigning for Hillary Clinton as she ran for president. Ferrera appeared at the Democratic National Convention and stumped for the former Secretary of State, encouraging people to get out and vote. In an Instagram post just one week ago, Ferrera called Clinton “a woman who inspires me to do the work.” Out of Hillary Clinton’s defeat arose a protest event, the Women’s March on Washington, which The Washington Post said has become a “catch-all for a host of liberal causes,” but has equal rights for women at its heart. Buzzfeed reported this week that Ferrera will have an active role in the Women’s March as chair of the Artists’ Committee. The website also reported that Ferrera is chair of the artists coalition for Voto Latino and has joined with its organizers to participate in rallies across the country. Ferrera promoted the Women’s March on her Instagram page, plugging her participation and welcoming donations to be forwarded to the event. America Ferrera, shown here with husband Ryan Piers Williams, stars in the NBC comedy ‘Superstore.’ [Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images] Even though she’s starting the New Year in Washington, Ferrera is also keeping busy behind the scenes of her comedy Superstore. She directed the first new episode after the winter break and, as Inquisitr previously reported, it looks like her character Amy may show up in a crossover episode of The Good Place. She also reunited, in a way, with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively when the pair videochatted the Ugly Betty star on New Year’s Eve. As Entertainment Weekly reported, Ferrera told James Corden she is not a huge partier when it comes to New Year’s Eve, and her friends were perhaps engaged in some teasing. “You think it’s nice, but really they were just calling to make me jealous. Like haha, we’re here and you’re not.” US Weekly reported that the video chat may just be evidence there is another Sisterhood film on the horizon. Alexis Bledel told Jimmy Fallon the four women are on board to add another movie to the two produced in 2005 and 2008. Next year will mark 10 years since the last film, and all of its central actors have gone on to successful entertainment careers. America Ferrera, shown here with then-Senator Clinton in 2008, actively campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 U.S. presidential race. [Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images] Ferrera had quite the year in 2016, writing in The New York Times about training for, and completing, her first triathlon. Superstore started off early that year, since its first, 11-episode season started airing in January. That was all in addition to her time stumping for Hillary Clinton. As far as the Women’s March is concerned, Ferrera is in good company as a chair. Buzzfeed reported that legendary feminist Gloria Steinem is an honorary co-chair along with musician and activist Harry Belafonte. Gathering for Justice, Belafonte’s foundation, is giving money to the March and taking donations for the effort. The Washington Post quoted one of the Women’s March organizers, Tamika Mallory, about the intentions behind the event. “We plan to make a bold and clear statement to this country on the national and local level that we will not be silent and we will not let anyone roll back the rights we have fought and struggled to get.” The Women’s March on Washington is scheduled for January 21, 2017, one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump. America Ferrera’s sitcom, Superstore, airs Thursday nights on NBC. [Featured image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]

