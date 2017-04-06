Amy Schumer's White Swimsuit Draws Harsh Criticism: Dana Duggan Receives Backlash Over Comments

All women have the right to wear a bathing suit, so you better prepare to see them look like palm hearts on the beach. Dana Duggan, a bath wear designer from Massachusetts, believes actress and comedian Amy Schumer should not have worn this garment. Her opinion has aroused the ire of numerous women who have spoken against Duggan’s offensive comment on Amy Schumer’s white bathing suit published on InStyle’s Instagram account. Instyle posted a cover photo featuring Schumer wearing a Ralph Lauren one-piece bathing suit. “Come on, man!” writes Duggan (from the account of her swimsuit brand-South Shore Swimwear) in the comments section. “You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should wear a bathing suit.” Comedy queen @AmySchumer makes a splash ???? on the cover of our May Beauty Issue. Dive right in. | ????: @carterbedloesmith; Fashion Editor: @cristinaehrlich; Hair: @kimmykuppkakes; Makeup: @andrea_tiller; Manicure: @caseynails; Pop Styling: Lynn Nigro; Production: First Light Productions A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:31am PDT Several followers of the magazine soon answered his comment. One of them reminds Duggan that “bathing suits are not only for women who wear size 34” and that Schumer “is a real woman with a real body,” applauding @instylemagazine for taking it on the cover. Another user writes that they feel sorry for all the people who do not like the cover and just like “all those people who judge and humiliate others for their physical appearances.” Duggan did not retreat from her unpopular commentary and instead welcomed the notion of “freedom of expression.” Duggan opened her swimsuit store in the late 1990s, according to an article in the Patriot Ledger. According to her Facebook page, she only attends by appointment, although she does not accept reservations right now. In 2015, the designer shared her recommendations for “women with different body types” in an article in Boston Magazine. The swimsuit designer not only responded offensively to the cover image of a woman with a size 40-42 like Amy Schumer wearing a swimsuit, but since the Huffington Post was the first in line to report her comments, Duggan attacked the publication, saying, “The Huffington Post is the biggest piece of crap publication out there.” “I value freedom of the press. It’s called freedom of expression,” she said. “I can have my opinion and you can have yours. I’m sick of the media and the publications that try to defend the fat. It is not healthy and it is not nice. What problem is there with the covers in which healthy models appear and In shape?” she added. “I’m not anti-inclusivity or anti-plus size. All I said was not everyone should be in a swimsuit on the cover of a magazine. I don’t think it was an attractive photo,” Duggan remarked. For starters, unless one has studied medicine, they have no authority to comment on anyone’s health. No one can know how healthy someone is based solely on their appearance. Moreover, it only seems that Duggan is a proponent of the idea that models who appear in magazines and foster unrealistic beauty standards with which women have been conditioned for since decades are more acceptable than those who choose not to. Finally, in case anyone has doubts about who should or should not wear a swimsuit, remember that if you have a body and you have a swimsuit, you can wear a bathing suit. While others had plenty to say about Duggan’s comments, Instagram user @ Kristinbarnett9 summed it up very well. “You have the right to have your opinion, I have never said that you do not have it, but that does not mean that you are right. ‘There are people who should not wear a bathing suit’? That it pays me that someone or something that happened to you in life has made you think that your value depends on the size you carry and that if you are not perfect you should hide or not participate in daily activities. In the United States, there is freedom of expression, but I do not think our ancestors noticed the need to put an asterisk to add: ‘That you have freedom to express yourself does not mean that you have to do it always because, if you do, you may end up looking like an idiot.’” Actress/comedian Amy Schumer introduces Cinema Icon Award winner Goldie Hawn during the CinemaCon Achievement Awards. [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] [Featured Image by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images]