Angela Simmons Stuns Fans With Post-Baby Photos As She Shares Weight Loss

Angela Simmons isn’t letting the fact she’s a new mom slow her down when it comes to her workouts. The 29-year-old Simmons welcomed her first child, a son named Sutton, in September and immediately started working on getting her pre-baby body back. And it seems she’s managed to do just that in the four short months since giving birth. In fact, Angela shared images from her first time back in a bikini, and fans loved seeing the new mom’s physique in the two piece. Her followers left supportive comments on the post as they called her radiant and said she looks beautiful. “Look amazing!! You go girl!!” First time in a swimsuit since I had my baby boy ❤️ thanks @kevajswimwear for my suit ❤️???? A photo posted by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:19pm PST TMZ reported on the January 11 photo as the site called Angela a “hot momma.” The article detailed Angela’s post-baby weight loss journey as she eats healthy and works out. “On Wednesday, Angela took to Instagram to reveal her post-baby bikini bod while on vacation. Let’s just say it’s clear the new mom has been working out and eating healthy!” The site ended by stating Simmons is an inspiration to others as she shares her intense training regimen after having given birth just months before. “Wow, Angela looks great! We’re so happy to see the momma feeling confident and happy about her body. Way to inspire others to get healthy in positive ways, girl! You’re an inspiration.” Indeed, it seems as if Angela’s fans view her as an inspiration as they comment on her social media posts. Simmons also shared a beach photo two weeks ago that garnered the admiration of her fans and followers. Last day on the beach ???????? A photo posted by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:22am PST People took to commenting on how Angela is a natural beauty who achieved her figure through hard work and not plastic surgery. “All natural at its best” “You look absolutely amazing” “It’s called natural beauty. People so use to seeing fake a**** and forgets what a real a** looks like. She’s beautiful.” Angela has been open about her dedication to training as she loses the baby weight. She shares gym photos on a regular basis as she posts during boxing sessions and with her trainer. While Simmons is working at getting her pre-baby body back, the mother-of-one also stayed active during her pregnancy. She reportedly was into yoga while pregnant as she maintained her fitness. “…Angela Simmons’ pregnancy style also included a sporty look. The new mom says she kept active during pregnancy and enjoyed yoga on a regular basis.” MOOD after my workout with @itscoachnelson @supremeteamboxing ???????? A photo posted by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:02am PST The Foods4BetterHealth site also stated Angela didn’t use yoga for weight loss, “simply for staying healthy” throughout her pregnancy. “Simmons also emphasizes that yoga isn’t for weight loss during pregnancy, but simply for staying healthy.” It seems this worked in her favor as Simmons has managed to drop the baby weight in the few months after giving birth. She isn’t shy about showing off her hard work, either. Angela is constantly posing for new photos to share with fans as she updates them on her progress. The Daily Mail also commented on Angela’s bikini body as she gets back in shape. The site said while taking some time away from her mommy duties, Angela took time to show off her incredible figure. “The 29-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a patterned bikini and a sheer cover up – less than four months after giving birth to son Sutton Joseph.” The site also included photos of Simmons wearing a thong swimsuit as she put her booty on display. And while some of the comments on the article are less than friendly, it seems Angela’s fans support the new mom as she continues to post on social media. [Featured Image by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images]