Anna Faris Embarrassed By 'Scary Movie' Past, Why She And Chris Pratt Went Off Script Filming 'Mom'

Anna Faris’ memoir may not have hit bookshelves just yet, but fans were treated to a sneak preview when the actress appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Conan, according to the Huffington Post. Anna Faris’ Unqualified Dating Advice – CONAN on TBS – https://t.co/6JNhbNoTf2 pic.twitter.com/z36aMEtvjg — Vidmebuzz (@vidmebuzz) January 11, 2017 Apparently, Faris will share some dating advice in her upcoming memoir, set to be titled Unqualified, and even lists five professions that she says women should stay away from when choosing a potential partner. And it’s bad news for men who are comedians, magicians, chefs, athletes, or actors, as Anna Faris warns her female fans to avoid dating men from any of these categories at all costs. But the Scary Movie actress must surely be joking, as her superstar husband Chris Pratt, to whom she has been married for seven-and-a-half years, is a world-famous actor and a budding magician. Anna Faris, who turned 40 years old in November 2016, has grown in popularity as a Hollywood actress lately, according to Entertainment Weekly. Anna Faris now has her own relationship advice podcast, Unqualified, and she has on many occasions proven that she has a varied career. Faris has been a part of it all: drama, dark comedy, sitcoms, and romcoms. But one of her most prominent roles is starring alongside Allison Janney as one of Mom‘s moms. Anna Faris’ latest acting credit also includes film Keanu, which also stars the hilarious duo Key and Peele. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, Anna Faris opened up about her experience with acting. Faris struggled a lot in order to get a leading role. And she is very embarrassed by her role in the first four Scary Movies from 2000 to 2006. #ElCineQueHeVistoEn2016 35

scary movie 2 Anna Faris

(2001) Nota:10/05https://t.co/D4QzFBqkU5 pic.twitter.com/xOGrsEHedw — Noe Faro (@NoeFaro2) December 20, 2016 Anna Faris moved to Hollywood in 1999, and the actress admits that the number of characters she had “some degree of control” over can be counted on her fingers. That feeling of power felt “really wonderful,” the 39-year-old actress admits. “Jane in Smiley Face, my character in Just Friends, my character Ally in What’s Your Number? Those projects, I was given a lot of creative freedom.” It shouldn’t come as a surprise when Unqualified viewers hear Anna Faris poking fun at her past roles. In particular, it’s the Scary Movies that Faris is most embarrassed about, and she says that her role as Cindy in the popular comedy franchise even prevented her from getting other more serious roles. “I couldn’t get an audition for anything dramatic for a long time. I was sort of known as this comedy spoof person.” Even though CBS’ Mom is a comedy sitcom, it has managed to give Anna Faris some of her most dramatic scenes ever. In the hit CBS series, Faris plays a recovering addict doing her best to earn a law degree. Miss this dork face.From Scary Movie 3 to House Bunny- My favorite comedian- Anna Faris???? pic.twitter.com/ofLtG70vkG — Tina Magz (@maggielicious7) September 26, 2016 And Anna Faris admits that she “loves” to play those occasional dramatic moments and convey a real human connection. “I’m so lucky to have Allison Janney and our brilliant writers and Chuck Lorre giving us the most brilliant material.” Anna Faris also added that what the crew and cast are doing with Mom is something that actually feels important and is “touching people.” Having graduated from the University of Washington, a young Anna Faris originally had plans to fly to London to work as a receptionist there. But then she suddenly got sucked into acting. Everyone hates their first roles, and Anna Faris is no exception. “I got this really sh*tty job. This horror movie Lovers Lane. Oh god. I get gutted. I’m a cheerleader who gets gutted!” But what certainly doesn’t feel like a “sh*tty job” is Anna Faris’ part on Mom, especially after the news that her husband, Jurassic World star Chris Pratt, agreed to guest star in an episode of the sitcom, according to Entertainment Weekly. Anna Faris and Pratt were married in 2009, and the lovebirds have previously worked together. So it wasn’t at all awkward for Faris or the Guardians of the Galaxy actor to stumble across one another on the set. Pratt guest starred in one of the most recent episodes of the CBS sitcom’s fourth season, and played Nick, whom Anna Faris’ character sees as her new love interest. Nick is a nephew of Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), but this fact doesn’t seem to stop Christy (Faris). And according to Time magazine, the celebrity couple had so much fun working together that they went off script in the cutest way possible. Chris Pratt recounted the moment when he and his wife let the mood take them during a kissing scene. “Normally, when you do a kissing scene, it’s awkward, and when it’s done you say, ‘Are you O.K.?’ But this was different. After they yelled ‘Cut,’ we laughed and just kept on kissing.” RT @etnow: Chris Pratt is finally making his guest appearance on #Mom! https://t.co/eeTPb4TDQZ pic.twitter.com/r3fLZwQBZf — Evolution Pop (@EvolutionPOP) January 7, 2017 Anna Faris and Pratt have previously starred together in 2011’s What’s Your Number? and Take Me Home Tonight, as well as 2013’s hit comedy Movie 43. [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]

