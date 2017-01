Ansel Elgort Makes Love To Girlfriend In Naked Sexy Bathtub Music Video

Ansel Elgort has stripped down to his birthday suit is his latest music video in which he climbs into a bathtub with his topless girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. The “Divergent” television series actor shows off his ripped torso in the video which he posted on social media site Instagram this past Monday. The 22-year-old has chosen to show off quite a bit of flesh, and it’s not only his, in the lead up to the release of his second single, “Thief”. #Thief February 3rd ______________________________________ Soooo excited for you all to hear my new single Thief! And tons of other new music this year! 2017 I want to get it all out! Hopefully by the summer time I’ll put a tour together! Who wants to come? ❤️???????? ???? @sophieelgort A photo posted by anselelgort (@anselelgort) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:30pm PST In the video, the actor is seen showing off his ripped abs and torso before climbing into a bath with his real-life girlfriend, on-again-off-again girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan. The TV star posted the video on social media this past Monday with the caption, “Out in 5 days. Midnight release Friday 12:01 am Est”. The steamy video clip includes some lyrics that have been included on the dance track. The video has been directed by Ansel’s brother, Warren Elgort, and features Ansel’s high school sweetheart sharing a bath and bedroom scene with him. In a preview of the video, the singer/actor get deeply passionate with his ballerina girlfriend, while another scene depicts him shirtless before climbing into bed with the brunette beauty. The super swanky tub scene features the couple getting either clean or dirty, depending on your interpretation of the video’s message. I’m so hype, #Thief is essentially coming out in 73 hours, Friday morning at 12:01am est — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) January 31, 2017 The song itself seems to lean toward the slow and sensual side of things and is by no means a club thumper. The video is roughly 3 minutes long and features a topless Elgort bobbing his head to his own music, while he sensualizes with his sexy lyrics. “Skin on my skin, what a wonderful sin. Take your breath but you’re asking for more. The tip of my finger is tracing your figure. I say goodnight and walk out the door.” #THIEF Out in 5 days… _____________________________ Midnight release on Friday the 3rd Stay up with me on Thursday night! At 12:01am est Friday the song and video will drop!! I’ll be live streaming! @warrenelgort @violettakomyshan A video posted by anselelgort (@anselelgort) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:28pm PST More Than Just A One Trick Pony It may come as a surprise to some, but the baby-faced bro from the “Divergent” series is much more than just that. The 22-year-old has racked up quite the list of achievements thus far and hopes to push the envelope a little further, well actually a lot further, during 2017. The dreamy-faced hunk is an aspiring pop star, aside from his impact he has made through his acting career so far, and seems keen to show off his array of other talents as well. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] In the video Ansel sings in a rather deep voice, apparently trying to ensure that he sets himself apart from his pop-minded peers. The aspiring singer has released this, his second single, just 6 months after the release if his first single, “Home Alone”. Ansel is also an aspiring DJ and plays under the alias Ansolo. He has also released a number of tracks under his alias that are available on SoundCloud. The Road Ahead Apart from his aspiring music career as both a singer/songwriter and as a DJ, the young talent is geared up for a big year on the silver screen. The “Fault In Our Stars” star is reported to be filming “November Criminals” alongside Chloe Grace Moretz later this year, and will also play the starring role in “Billionaire Boys Club”. He is also pitted to star in a film featuring Kevin Spacey, the crime comedy “Baby Driver”. The film is scheduled to release in August later this year. [Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images] It has recently been reported that the “Divergent” series star will also be starring in the Warner Bros. adaptation of the video game “Dungeons And Dragons”, set to be directed by legend Rob Letterman. It seems like Ansel is geared up for a big year ahead, and the release of his sexy bathtub video may open the young talent up to even more golden opportunities. Ansel Elgort showing in the video that he is not afraid of showing off his hot body, and could be the platform for his seemingly monumental career launch. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]