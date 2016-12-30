Ariana Grande Slams Mac Miller Fan: "I Am Not A Piece Of Meat"

Ariana Grande shocked fans on Wednesday, Dec. 28 when she took to twitter after she interacted with a male Mac Miller fan. The songstress was not happy when the fan congratulated boyfriend Mac Miller for “hitting that,” reports Page Six. Obviously very hurt and angry, Grande, 23, took to Twitter to recall the terrible incident, who apparently was only a young boy. “I felt sick and objectified,” Grande wrote. “This may not seem like a big deal to some of you, but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. (?) I’ve felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like this happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy. We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and live inside of us as shame.” Ariana Grande fires back at a Mac Miller fan who made a misogynistic comment. [Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeart] Grande also fired back at some of the shameful comments she received after voicing her frustration. Some lashed out at the “Dangerous Woman” singer for her sexualized image and apparel, which she defended. “Seeing a lot of ‘but look how you portray yourself in your videos and in your music,” Grande tweeted. “Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect! Just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault,” she continued. “You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not! It’s our right to express ourselves,” she concluded. Read the series of tweets below. pic.twitter.com/FL1tOHAZvN — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016 seeing a lot of “but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you’re so sexual!” …. please hold.. next tweet… i repeat — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016 expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect !!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016 Women’s choice. ♡ our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities….. sexy, flirty, fun.

it is not. an open. invitation. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016 You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not !!! It’s our right to express ourselves. ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016 Miller has yet to comment on the incident. However, Grande told a fan that he took her straight home to make her feel safe and loved. The two have been reportedly dating for the past few months. Grande and Miller first collaborated on the 2013 hit song “The Way,” which appeared on her debut album, Yours Truly. The pair recently collaborated on a remix of her hit single “Into You” and on the song “My Favorite Part” off Miller’s latest album, The Divine Feminine. The two stars started dating since she ended her relationship with backup dancer Ricky Alvarez. ♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:01am PST This isn’t the first time that Grande has penned an open letter on social media, according to People. Last year, she posted a long essay as a response to an interview she gave The Sun in which she addressed the rumors about her dating life. Grande was linked to several other male celebrities shortly after her split from rapper Big Sean. She understandably wanted to make news more for her music than her persona life. “A girl can be friends with someone with a d*** and not hop on it,” she said. “I’m tired of needing to be linked to a guy, I’m not Big Sean’s ex, I’m not Niall’s new possible girl. I’m Ariana Grande.” good luck reading this on here. #sizenegative1000font (it’s on twitter / fb as well if you care to read) thanks for your love ???? A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2015 at 9:11am PDT “What I meant when I said what I said about not being Sean’s ex is that I am tired of living in the world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present or future PROPERTY / POSSESSION,” Grande said. “I have clearly not been having the boy questions in my interviews lately because I have come to the realization that I have SO. MUCH. MORE. to talk about.” Ariana Grande has become a feminist icon with her powerful essays. [Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeart] “I can’t wait to live in a world where people are not valued by who they’re dating / married to / attached to, having sex with (or not) / seen with…. but by their values as an individual,” she wrote. “I come from a long bloodline of female activists.” Grande ended her post with a quote from feminist icon Gloria Steinem. “Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke. She will need her sisterhood.” What are your thoughts on Ariana Grande’s response to Mac Miller’s fan? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeart]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx