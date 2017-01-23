Ariel Winter: Topless Body Confidence, Untouched Photos Show Surgery Scars

Ariel Winter is at it again. The 18-year-old actress, best known for her portrayal of Alex Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family, recently revealed all in a new magazine interview and photo shoot. After enduring her fair share of online body shaming, Winter posed topless in the new spread, revealing her tattoo and her surgical breast scars. Winter, who underwent breast reduction surgery in 2015, proudly owns her surgery scars in the topless pics. Ariel appears a fierce advocate for body confidence, and the Safelight starlet shows no hesitation in revealing the scars. Her Modern Family comrade, actress Sofia Vergara, was reportedly an inspiration to Winter in accepting her body. Ariel Winter’s topless pics made waves online. Released on Thursday, the topless photo collage accompanied a new interview with Winter, wherein the actress reiterates the need for body acceptance among young woman. Ariel also talked about growing up in the public eye and how she learned to love her blossoming physique. Ariel Winter pictured at a Grammy Awards event in February 2016. [Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images] It all went down in Self magazine’s article about Ariel. As Winter told journalist Nina Bahadur, she came of age while living her television life in front of the Modern Family audience. As described in the piece, Winter has now “made a name for herself as a body-positive icon,” though that wasn’t always the case. “When I started [Modern Family], I had a completely different body than what happened overnight at 12 years old. I was stick thin, I had no chest, I had no butt — I had nothing. I was totally flat, and I was so sad about it. Then automatically, overnight, my body changed drastically. I was a D cup and had a bigger butt. […] Everything was getting bigger.” Winter also shared with Self her method of combating haters online. Ariel told the magazine that, as she started developing, she received much “hate and judgement” in response to her many online posts. Ariel said that Vergara helped her accept her curves and shun the judgement. “I automatically got this hate and judgment online.” In the new topless snaps, Ariel’s unique side tattoo is intimately visible. As indicated on Winter’s Instagram, the rib cage decoration lists the initials of her nieces and nephews. As widely covered in online Hollywood media, this is just one of Ariel’s many body decorations. Ariel posted the near-topless Instagram tattoo pic in April of last year. My second and most special tattoo, the initials of five of the most important beings in my life: my nieces and nephew. Their initials are on my ribcage, on the side where my heart is. They are my inspiration, and my reason for living. Love these babies more than anything and proud to have their initials forever on my body. Dakota Patrice Workman Skylar Athena Gray Parker Eleni Gray Demetra Eleni Workman Asher Ruben Gray A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 13, 2016 at 4:11pm PDT RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR Bella Thorne: ‘Nearly Nude’ Snaps, Internet Privacy, & Ex-Boyfriends Ariel Winter Instagram: ‘Modern Family’ Star Bares Booty In Bora Bora Ariel Winter No Longer ‘Single AF’? Actress Caught Kissing Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter attends a Vanity Fair magazine party in early 2016. [Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images] As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this isn’t the first time Ariel Winter has shown off her tattoos. Late last year, the One Missed Call actress displayed some matching body ink with her older sister, fellow actress Shanelle Workman-Gray, 38. Shanelle posted a photo of the pair’s identical ink on Instagram. Reportedly, Ariel has quite a few other tattoos, including the tattoo on her side, as clearly captured in the new Self photo shoot. According to Entertainment Tonight, Ariel assigns special meaning to each of her tattoos, telling the newsmagazine, “I love tattoos.” At ET‘s count, Winter currently has five tattoos, all of which hold sentimental significance for the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete voice actress. “I love getting tattoos. I think it’s a super fun way of expressing yourself. I only get tattoos that are really meaningful to me and I love it,” Ariel said. “It was hard for me in the beginning to deal with people’s comments and deal with everybody having an opinion on absolutely everything I did. It was hard for me to not fall prey to wanting to change the way I felt and the way I did things and the way I looked because of what other people said.” These days @arielwinter is done listening to people who criticize her body. In particular, she’s refusing to let cruel comments about her appearance get her down. Bravo, girl! Read her full interview in our bio. ????: Jones Crow | Stylist: Michael Mann Makeup: Kip Zachary Hair: Charles Dujic | #arielwinter #selflove #TeamSELF A photo posted by SELF Magazine (@selfmagazine) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:13pm PST Below, check out a video of Ariel Winter’s topless Self magazine spread. What do you think of Ariel Winter’s topless photos? Are you a fan of the Modern Family actress? Do you feel comfortable in your own skin, like the topless Ariel apparently does in hers? Let us know your take on Ariel Winter and her topless body confidence in the comments section below. [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]