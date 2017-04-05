Ashley Darby On Gizelle Bryant Slamming Charrisse: ‘It Was Wrong On ALL Fronts’

Ashley Darby may have been an easy target last year when she started filming The Real Housewives of Potomac. She was wild, out there and kept talking about how she wanted a baby. Gizelle Bryant made the comment that Ashley was a THOT – also known as “that hoe over there” – even though she is married and was hoping to have a baby. Ashley’s comment that she wanted a baby within a certain time period to get a specific astrological sign for her baby. And this seemed like an outrageous thing for the housewives. But while the show was on a hiatus, Gizelle Bryant and Charrisse Jackson Jordan started feuding and Darby became a thing of the past. According to a new Bravo report, Ashley Darby is now opening up about the current feud between her co-stars and it sounds like she understands where they are coming from. She’s cordial with both of the ladies, so she isn’t about to pick a side, but she understands why Charrisse is angry with Gizelle. On the previous season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Charrisse revealed that she was having some issues in her marriage. Her husband has moved to another state to accept a job as a basketball coach. They had stopped talking and Charrisse was questioning whether her marriage would survive. At the end of the season, her husband was fired, but he didn’t move back to Potomac. Many people expected her to file for divorce, but it sounds like she has moved on with her life. And sadly, her situation had Bryant talking. Return of the ‘Mac! Thank you for hosting us Bliss DC, we had a great time. We’ll see you again this Sunday at 9pm on @bravotv ???? #returnofthemack #sipwithsocialites #rhop A post shared by Ashley Boalch Darby (@ashleyboalchdarby) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT “Hands down, it was wrong on ALL fronts for Gizelle to involve herself in Charrisse’s business. Whether the allegations are true or not, it’s not my biscuit to butter, so the last thing I’d do is go around spreading the news. This is another case of Gizelle not knowing her boundaries, but Charrisse came to play referee and is ready to put Gizelle in her place,” Ashley Darby explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Potomac, revealing that Bryant shouldn’t have talked about Charrisse’s marriage. However, Ashley Darby sees another problem with the situation, as Jackson Jordan wasn’t completely innocent. She retaliated by talking about Bryant’s sex life, causing her to lash out on Watch What Happens Live. Rather than talk to one another about their issues, they used the press to get back at one another. And Ashley Darby reveals that the problem is really about the ladies talking about one another’s sex life. “The root of this problem is discussing other people’s sex lives; sex is a natural thing that two consensual adults can engage in until they deflate like hot air balloons. It’s not Gizelle’s concern to comment on what soon-to-be-divorced Charrisse is doing with her body, just as Charrisse needn’t call single-and-ready-to-mingle Gizelle a ‘whore.’ Do what makes you happy, and do it well!” Ashley Darby points out in her Bravo blog. Have a great start to your week! Smile bright & keep it light ???? #mondaymotivation #rhop #windowlightingforthewin A post shared by Ashley Boalch Darby (@ashleyboalchdarby) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:24am PDT On the first episode of the season, the two had a confrontation where they discussed their issues. But it was clear that there was no resolution in sight. While Ashley Darby and the other ladies may want to see a peaceful outcome, it doesn’t sound like it will happen. Instead, their fighting will provide an excellent storyline for this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac. What do you think of Ashley Darby’s take on the drama between her co-stars? Do you think Gizelle and Jackson Jordan will work out their issues, or do you think these two will be enemies from now on? [Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]