Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Plentiful Boobs and Nipples To Encourage 13 Other Girls To Do The Same

Ashley Graham showed that she has no issues with her curvaceous body after the plus-size model got her kit off, showing off her plentiful boobs and exposing her nipples in an upcoming episode of this seasons installment of America’s Next Top Model. The 28-year-old Ashley had no problem, or hesitation, whipping off her clothes in front of the camera’s as a gesture to encourage the 13 contestants to do the same. Ashley did not seem at all shy about showing off her show plentiful boobs and nipples, hoping to inspire the fully robbed models as they entered the room. “You saw what I just did, I got curves, I’ve got cellulite, I’ve got bits about myself that I don’t like or that people have told me I shouldn’t like about myself.” Ashley draped with strategically placed pearls, wanted to show the hopeful models how it was done and was soon surrounded by the naked girls who had no problem showing off their giggle bits too. Ms. Graham stripped down to her nothingness in an attempt to guide the wannabe catwalk queens through the naked shoot, showing them that they own their own beauty, cheekily flashing them her head turning breasts. See you tonight at 10/9c on @VH1. #ANTM pic.twitter.com/zO6eYBlyE8 — Ashley Graham (@theashleygraham) December 26, 2016 As the world’s most recognizable plus-size model, Ashley had no problem revealing herself to the contestants, exhibiting her strengths that made her who she is today. The flawless beauty did create some heat as she piloted her way through the tricky shoot like the professional that she is, the 13 audience members soaking up her every move. Although Ashley was an inspiration to many of the girls, not everyone was filled to the brim with the body confidence that Ashley radiated. One of the contestants, India, just not having the self-confidence to get all the way down to her birthday suit. Thank you @fsseychelles for your outdoor showers, beautiful hospitality, delicious steaks and flying foxes! Shot by my exclusive shower partner @mrjustinervin???? A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:49am PST “I don’t know if it’s just me being self-conscious but I can’t just whip off a robe and run around naked. This might not be my photoshoot.” As VH1’s America’s Next Top Model moves into a new season, the show is similarly moving forward with a new host and a new judging and coaching panel. The shows new host, Rita Ora, is joined by celebrity stylist Law Roach, and Paper magazine’s creative director Drew Elliot, alongside Ashley Graham. The shows new host has been at the receiving end of much criticism as viewers of the show are divided as to whether Rita is able to fill the rather large shoes left by veteran supermodel Tyra Banks. Fans of the show took to social media to vent their frustrations about the shows choice of Rita Ora as its new host, slamming the singer and actress with some pretty brazen comments about her not even being a model. “Remember Rita Ora’s long and established career as an international model? Ya, me neither.” In spite of the relatively harsh comments coming from fans, Rita Ora has established herself in the modeling game over the past four years, recently modeling her self-designed Tezenis campaign, in addition to her collaboration with her Adidas originals collection. But, according to the shows new host it’s not about filling Tyra’s shoes, it’s more about taking her legacy and truly making it our own with the selection of the new panel. Thank you @maximmag for reminding me how supportive my husband is.. ???? #tb A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 19, 2016 at 6:35am PST Ashley has made it a personal goal of hers to help women fight the issues they have with their body confidence. The sufficiently busty and curvaceous model is on a mission to change how women think about themselves and hopes that at the end of the day, all women should be happy and confident about what they have. Ashley is currently vacationing in Africa with her husband, Justin Ervin, after shooting her super-hot figure in some tiny bikinis on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico. Ashley has also recently exposed herself in the name of fashion, including her plentiful boobs and nipples, posing nude for the likes of Maxim and Grazia UK. [Featured Image by Bebeto Matthews/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx