Ashley Graham Stuns In Sheer Dress As She Co-Hosts Miss Universe Pageant

Plus-size model Ashley Graham gave the Miss Universe contestants some competition as she wore a sheer gown to the show. Ashley co-hosted the event alongside Steve Harvey as she displayed her figure in several gowns throughout the night. This included a stunning black and gold dress complete with a sheer design. The 28-year-old wasn’t afraid to let a bit of skin shows as she looked confident in the dress. Graham posted a photo of her red carpet look to Instagram where it received over 240,000 likes. Her fans weighed in on her pageant attire as they called her everything from “stunning” to “goddess.” One commenter also told Graham she did amazing as a co-host of the competition and know she would have made an amazing contestant as well. “You were amazing. Congrats! You certainly would have killed it, but you are already representative of the universe as it should be.” And so it begins… feeling #confidentlybeautiful ???????? watch @missuniverse at 7pm Tonight on @foxtv ???????????? A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:09pm PST Bustle reported on all of Ashley’s Miss Universe looks as the site calls the dresses glamorous. “Her red carpet look was super glam. She wore a a black and gold column dress that was completely sheer, and you could see her black bodysuit underneath the glam gold beading.” The author went on to call Graham’s golden look “classic” and “unexpected” for the red carpet event. “There’s nothing more classic that the combo of black and gold, and I love that Graham went with a relatively unexpected choice for her red carpet look.” However, it’s not just Ashley’s choice of dress that has people talking about her Miss Universe role. The model’s work towards body acceptance was also brought up as she so confidently displayed her curves in the gown. “Graham is known for her body positivity and totally embraces her curvy shape, and she’s one of my favorite people to see on the red carpet. She consistently pulls off super glam looks with ease, and I knew the 2017 Miss Universe pageant would be no exception.” With the one & only @theashleygraham ???? She’s so beautiful and incredibly down to earth! ???????? it’s going to be great show folks, so make sure you tune in and watch it live! ???? | #missuniversemalaysia #kiranjassal #ashleygraham #missuniverse #philippines #malaysia A photo posted by Miss Universe Malaysia 2016 ???????? (@kiran_jassal) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:41am PST But that’s not all. Graham was quoted by USA Today as discussing body-positivity with Miss Canada as the women exclaimed “we are confident.” Ashley worked as the backstage host where she interviewed Siera Bearchell, Miss Canada, after the swimsuit portion. The site states the contestant won the “body-positivity” crown after her discussion with Graham. “Miss Canada Siera Bearchell took home the competition’s body-positivity crown, with the help of Ashley Graham.” Siera, who is reportedly a size six, told Graham she’s confident with her body despite the haters who compare her to the other contestants. “To the haters I say, we are confident with who we are, because we’re women…we’re confident with ourselves and love ourselves and that’s what’s important.” The Miss Universe contestant also had advice to give women who may be struggling to accept their own curves as Ashley asked what she tells herself for affirmation. “Focus on what you love about yourself, because in our society, we’re taught to look (a certain way). Focus on the things that make you confident.” #ashleygraham @theashleygraham ???? A photo posted by Ashley Graham fan page (@ashley.graham.2) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:49am PST And while Graham focused on the pageant and body-positivity, others were focused on her looks of the evening. She shared a sexy photo to Snapchat as she dressed for the evening. In this photo, Ashley is seen wearing nothing but a tan body-shaper and black bra that gives her ample cleavage, as Express UK reports. “In a very candid clip, the busty model was seen posing in her lingerie as she prepared to host the Miss Universe red carpet show. Wearing her tresses down in a voluminous ‘do, the 28-year-old oozed sexiness as she stood in her figure-enhancing underwear…” Ashley then dressed in a glittery red gown as she prepared for the show. She captioned the photo saying it takes a lot to get ready when trying to look perfect. “Pre-show… It takes a lot to look close to perfect.” But her fans would argue Graham is perfect just the way she is. [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]