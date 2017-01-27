Audrina Patridge On Baby-Making Spree After The Once Party Girl Is Over It

Audrina Patridge has finally admitted that she is over the party scene and has revealed that she is reading to jump onto a baby-making spree with her new husband Corey Bohan. The 31-year-old new mom recently gave birth to her first child, daughter Kirra, and is now keen to keep building her family, admitting to Touch magazine that it’s easier when you are younger. The model mom gave birth to Kirra in June last year with Australian extreme sports star Corey Bohan. Mummy looking incredible in her very own @preyswim Bikini as we introduced Kirra to the ocean. #moments #wifey #bikini #liveoutside A photo posted by Corey Bohan (@bowie82) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:06pm PST “I want to have three back-to-back and be done. It’s easier when you’re younger.” The Hills star has confessed that she has been relatively fortunate thus far, she does, however, think that things will get a little more challenging once her family size increases. Patridge has shown her fans quite a contrast to who she was from her days on The Hills, making mommy life look easy as she smiles widely, and is often in full glam when she decides to share her special family moments with the world. “Kirra is the happiest baby. She hasn’t had any problems sleeping or anything. I am really lucky, but the second one will be the wild one.” 2016 was the best year of my life @audrinapatridge Thankful for it all. ???? #Kirra A photo posted by Corey Bohan (@bowie82) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:20am PST The lifestyle blogger and designer has admitted that she is having tons of fun when it comes to dressing up her new baby daughter, the only thing being that she takes her shoes off all the time. Patridge checked another style box by revealing that she has had baby Kirra’s ears pierced. “She takes her shoes off all the time. She leaves her little bows and headbands on, so long as she leaves those on, I am good.” [Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images] A Different Set Of Two Wheels Fans of Patridge have become familiar with scenes of her riding away on the back of The Hills bad-boy, Justin Bobby’s motorcycle around the streets of Los Angeles. The actress and producer has since changed her love interests, but not her love for men on two wheels. It was in November last year, at a ceremony held in Hawaii, that Audrina tied the knot with 35-year-old Australian BMX athlete, Corey Bohan. The loving couple shared a family milestone with the world when they released pics of themselves introducing their daughter Kirra, aged seven months, to the ocean for the first time this past weekend. Feeling a little nostalgic, the entrepreneurial mother posted a flashback picture of herself sporting her baby belly while on a photoshoot before Kirra’s birth. [Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images] The fashion designer showed off her photo from 18 January of this year, while modeling in one of the designer’s bikinis from her new swimsuit range, Prey Swim. The enthusiastic fashionista does have plans to add a line of children’s wear to her swimwear line, which was released in November of last year, and released her baby bump pic with a captioned clue about the new range. “Seven months prego here and rockin’ @preyswim. Can’t wait to start making cute little baby suits.” Shooting for @lapalmemagazine pic.twitter.com/u0hvkxbFSt — Audrina Patridge (@AudrinaPatridge) March 5, 2016 Back To The Old School Audrina has said that she is all about doing what’s best for her daughter, that decision entailing initially breastfeeding Kirra who, now 7-months-old, has moved onto eating other foods, allowing mum to get back to her high-class style that she is accustomed to. The model admitted to People that she has not had time to worry about herself and has spent most of her time multitasking, and that being comfortable is the best. “I am just weaning her off now so I can start wearing more structured shirts – I don’t have to be so worried about breastfeeding all the time. Now I can start wearing my cute tops again and I am fitting into all of my jeans and my shorts, so I am getting my fashion back.” The proud mom is fascinated by her new baby and is delighted that she is now sitting up and has started to crawl. Patridge admits that her daughter is a fun age now and is very observant, touching and looking at everything. [Featured Image Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]