Azealia Banks Booted From Facebook — Gets Roasted On Twitter Where She Is Also Banned

Azealia Banks has a love/hate relationship with social media. The controversial rapper loves to post crazy things and then sit back to see her followers and everyone else go nuts. Facebook wasn’t having it this week and when Azealia posted that she should start her own social media, they gave her all the reason to do that by banning her account. Twitter was the first social media platform to ban Banks and she quickly found a new online home with Facebook. The “Ice Princess” rapper is known for posting some really outrageous stuff and things got pretty heated over on Twitter on a regular basis prior to her ban. It took a long time and a lot of complaining about her tirades before Twitter took notice. They finally silenced Azealia’s Twitter nonsense after she said some pretty offensive things about former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. It looks like she didn’t learn any lessons from the Twitter ban because once she started blowing up Facebook, she must have struck a nerve with the wrong person. The thing is, Facebook tends to be a lot touchier than Twitter as far as rule following goes and they are pretty hardcore about certain things like posting nude photos or using certain types of language. This was my VERY first photo shoot ever. I was 18 and remember being soooooo nervous. This was one of my press shots for that “youthful offender” ep I was working on for XL recordings… aaaaaah the days A photo posted by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:35pm PST Apparently, part of Facebook’s sensitivity includes calling out the platform and threatening to start your own. At least that’s why people think Azealia Banks’ Facebook account literally vanished overnight according to Hip Hop Wired. There is also the possibility that Azealia’s punishment came after she went off about Brazil and made some pretty heated comments about Brazilians being “third world freaks.” Just last week, Azealia Banks got everyone upset when she announced that she’d decided to clean up the bloody mess in her closet. She said she had been killing chickens as sacrifices and it had created quite a huge mess. Naturally, plenty of people were really upset at the thought of her practicing brujeria as she proclaimed. Others were rolling their eyes as she shared something else that was just a little bit too upsetting and over the top, which is what she has become known for. There’s no telling if Azealia Banks’ Facebook ban is permanent or if she’ll be back after a predetermined amount of time. So far, no one has said. Upon checking, she does still have an Instagram account but seems to be behaving over there. Maybe Azealia is afraid that if she pops off on Instagram too, she’ll get booted from all the major social media platforms, which would send the rapper flailing into obscurity. After all, most people who know who Azealia Banks is can’t name a single one of her songs but they can tell you about some of the insane things she’s said on Twitter (and for a very short time, Facebook.) Being extra wearing some @hoodbyair A photo posted by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:54pm PST Many have commented on Twitter that Azealia Banks has started off 2017 with a huge L but she was stacking them up throughout most of 2016 too. Aside from losing her Twitter platform, Azealia also had a run in with movie giant Russell Crowe and when she tried to say he manhandled her. Crowe countered and said she threatened one of his guests in a very scary way so he threw her out of his hotel party. Ultimately, everyone believed Russell and a lot of that probably had to do with her online rants and some of the crazy things that she says. “… in Brazilian Portuguese we don’t say ‘huge failure’ we say ‘Azealia Banks’ and I think it’s beautiful…” #DenunciemAContaDaSandalia — Tali Escher (@talitaescher) January 2, 2017 Soulja Boy is slowly becoming the male version of Azealia Banks — Fat Drippings (@AyoJames__) January 3, 2017 Will Azealia Banks learn her lesson and behave before she completely destroys her career? Without social media, she’s just another aspiring rapper and as it was pointed out before, most people know more about her controversies than they do about her song lyrics. Much in the way Twitter flirted with banning Banks prior to finally giving her the boot, it’s a safe bet that Facebook will give her another chance and she’ll probably mess that up too. [Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]

