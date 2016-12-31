Azealia Banks Fires Back At Sia In Racially-Charged Rant After Posting Video Of Blood-Stained Closet Used To Practice Brujeria Witchcraft

Azealia Banks fired back at Sia in a vicious and racially-charged rant after the “Chandelier” singer criticized Banks’ recent animal sacrifice proclamations on social media. The increasingly controversial rapper caused shock and outrage throughout social media when she posted a Snapchat video of her blood-stained pantry, according to People. The dark and grimy space was assumed to be the place where she sacrificed chickens as part of a witchcraft practice that she proudly claimed to use. Sia posted a tweet and suggested the American rapper could advance in life with hard work and by simply being a genuinely awesome and kind person. Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard. — sia (@Sia) December 30, 2016 Sia’s tweet about Banks sacrificing animals was re-tweeted and has been liked over 22,000 times. Azealia wasn’t too pleased with Sia’s post. Banks launched into a furious tirade after being slammed for sacrificing animals for her personal gain. “And your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest fave (sic) I’ve ever seen that must be why you hide it all the time… And your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest fave (sic) I’ve ever seen that must be why you hide it all the time.” Sia responds to Azealia Banks ‘blood-stained’ pantry video. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] “HAVE SOME F****** RESPECT FOR MY F****** TRADITIONAL AFRICAN RELIGION YOU POMPOUS WHITE B****.” Azealia has since deleted the rant which included her offering to concoct a salve for Sia’s “chapped face.” Banks then concluded her message and told Sia this was her “first warning,” according to XXL Magazine. “Sis, sis… call me and let me crush up some maravilla and some honey and cascarilla and make a salve for that chapped face of yours… Don’t you ever in your pompous white life ever fix your stupid chapped face to say anything sideways about my religious beliefs or practices. This is your first warning.” Azealia Banks lashes out at Sia. [Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images] The controversial video Sia was reacting to was a video that Banks posted of herself cleaning out a dark pantry which had grime on the floor. The disturbing video depicted Banks sandblasting the tiny room in her house where she performed the animal killings, according to Page Six. Azealia claimed to have performed three years of “brujeria” within its confines. Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she’s been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw — AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016 Azealia has since deleted the Instagram clip. However, she could be seen wearing safety goggles and a bandanna as she prepares to clean her blood-stained kill closet, according to Page Six. “The amount of crap that’s about to come off my floor right now, guys — oh my God… Three years worth of brujería. Yes, you know I gotta scrape all this s*** up. I got my sandblaster, my goggles. It’s about to go down. Real witches do real things.” She’s a kooky character… Azealia Banks practices witchcraft in ‘blood-stained’ closet https://t.co/jiJarBuZuc — Chris Brito (@ByChrisBrito) December 31, 2016 In October Banks was kicked out of a Beverly Hills hotel room by actor Russell Crowe. News outlets reported Crowe grabbed Banks in a bear hug and carried her out after she allegedly threatened to attack his guests, according to Page Six. In May of 2016, Banks was axed from a show in London after she blasted One Direction singer Zayn Malik as a “Punjab” and “hairy curry scented” in a series of tweets. A couple of months earlier, Azealia had been threatened with a lawsuit by Sarah Palin after another Twitter rant in which she asked, “the biggest burliest blackest negroes” to “run a train” on the former Alaska governor. Banks even suggested someone to “film it and put it on World Star.” [Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Stringer/Getty Images]

