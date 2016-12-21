Azealia Banks To Nicki Minaj: 'I Don't Understand Why You Are So Impressed With Yourself'

Azealia Banks may have given her fans more than they bargained for, when the rap artist shared -and possibly overshared- the details of her personal life. While Banks started out talking about a miscarriage and the physical and emotional anguishes produced by that tragedy, Azealia went on to vent her feelings about a number of other things, including her dislike for fellow artist, Nicki Minaj. Azealia Banks Shares News Of Her Miscarriage Azealia Banks looks for comfort from fans, following miscarriage. Image by Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images. As E! News reports, even Azealia herself is aware that she sometimes reveals too much on social media, as she began a lengthy Facebook post by admitting that she does tend to overshare, but also acknowledges that it’s in her nature to be open about her personal life. From that statement, Banks jumps right into the thick of it by declaring that she has just had a miscarriage. Aside from the physical effects a miscarriage can have on her body, Banks reveals that she’s suffering mental anguish as well. Azealia publicly admitted to feeling confusion, depression, guilt, and shock, immediately following the ordeal. “Has anyone else had this same experience who cares to share some words of wisdom or words of anything regarding this topic?” 25-year-old Azealia Banks asked her fans. “The self-loathing bit is a real struggle for me at the moment so share any words here. They will be greatly appreciated.” In response, one fan suggested Azealia shouldn’t have aired such personal news on a social media site, but Banks responded by saying she didn’t understand the need for secrecy. The rapper went on to say that there shouldn’t be taboos against speaking about human conditions that every single person endures at one time or another. Banks also spoke about the experience of seeing the fetus, which she termed “the embryo,” and suggested having a mystical awakening at that moment. “I felt this full spirit around me and was looking down at this little bean in horror/amazement and now I just can’t NOT have an awareness of this person and won’t stop feeling like any and everything I’ve ever done in my life or want to do is pointless.” Azealia Banks Calls Out Nicki Minaj: “Stop Calling Yourself The Queen Of Rap” Nicki Minaj gets called out in a rant by Azealia Banks. Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. Reporting on Azealia’s Facebook statement, Billboard reveals that the rapper dedicated a good portion of her essay to criticizing Nicki Minaj and suggesting the fellow rapper’s ego was getting too big. Banks begins by demanding that Minaj ditch the “Queen of Rap” title, but that’s only the beginning of a rant that may contain some truth, which could make the remarks that much more spiteful. Azealia also suggested that Nicki has put on too much weight and recommended that she get in better shape, though her actual words were less tactful. “I don’t understand why you are so impressed with yourself… In 2017 I hope you find some new inspiration and decrease your butt implants…,” wrote Banks. Azealia continued to lend some of her opinions to Minaj in the fashion department, suggesting that she stop wearing Spandex in public, adding that the “Queen of Rap” definitely shouldn’t be wearing Spandex to perform on stage. Banks admits freely that there’s bad blood between the two of them, but suggests Minaj’s energy would be better spent in improving herself than to respond with even more animosity. “McDonald’s sells a lot of burgers, but no one is telling McDonald’s that they’re the pinnacle of cuisine and taste,” Azealia Banks wrote in the now deleted post. “This is true of you.” Banks jumps to a fruit metaphor from there, suggesting that Nicki is gathering as much “low hanging fruit” as she can, just so she can claim the most fruit. By the time Azealia is done berating Nicki Minaj, she seems to be feeling better about those frustrations, but also wants to support her fellow female rappers. “Cheers to female rap,” Ms. Banks closes the essay. “Happy holidays!” [Featured Image by Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images]

