'Bachelor' Villain Corinne Olympios Posed Topless For Modeling Shots Before Going On The Show

The Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios posed topless for some modeling photos before joining the cast of women fighting for Nick Viall’s affection. It turns out, it was not Corinne’s first topless bikini photo shoot when she went topless on the set of The Bachelor with Nick Viall’s hands over her bare breasts. The reality show “villain” posed for some sultry shots on the beach in her bathing suit just before going on the hit ABC series, according to Daily Mail. F E E L Z A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:57am PST The 24-year-old, who claimed that she ran a multi-million dollar business, showed off her bikini body in a collection of different suits, while also taking off her top for some of the photographs. The Bachelor star let her hair down as she posed for the cameras on the beaches of Sunny Isles, Flordia in early 2016. The master in action ???? #teamcorn A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:58pm PST A few of the shots featured Corinne covering up her naked chest with her hand. In one of the first few episodes of The Bachelor, the contestants had a faux-wedding photo shoot with Nick. Corinne decided to take her top off in the pool and cover her breasts with Nick’s hand for the shot, which noticeably upset many of the women. RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR ‘THE BACHELOR’ 2017 SPOILERS: DID NICK VIALL GET A CONTESTANT PREGNANT? ‘THE BACHELOR’ FINAL ROSE SPOILERS: DID ‘REALITY STEVE’ GET IT WRONG ABOUT NICK’S SEASON FINALE? ‘THE BACHELOR’ SECRETS EXPOSED: THE DIRT ON SEASON 21 —NICK VIALL’S SEXY MAKEOVER, THE LADIES TO WIN HIS HEART, AND WHY HE ALMOST SAID NO TO ABC ‘THE BACHELOR’ STAR CORINNE OLYMPIOS MAY BE THE CRAZIEST VILLAIN EVER! INSIDE HER DEVIOUS PLANS TO WIN NICK’S HEART ‘THE BACHELOR’ SPOILERS: NICK VIALL MAY BE RISKING HIS REALITY TELEVISION CAREER BY CHEATING ON THIS SEASON’S WINNER WITH FORMER FLAME AMANDA STANTON In the most recent episode of The Bachelor, Corinne played the victim when she claimed that one of the other contestants, Taylor, had called her stupid. In the end, Corinne got what she wanted and Taylor was sent home on their two-on-one date with Nick. ????because it’s friYAY #teamcorn A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jan 6, 2017 at 3:30pm PST In the “To be continued…” episode, the preview clip for next week showed that Taylor had shown up after being told to go home to call out Corinne on her lies. Peace 2016 ☄️ A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:47pm PST Us Weekly recently published an interview with The Bachelor star’s former boyfriend, Keith Berman, who claimed the real Corinne was “aggressive” to deal with. “It’s right up her alley. She’s got a great personality for it. I was pumped that she was on it. I knew she would kill it, honestly.” Corinne’s ex-boyfriend said that he believed she was playing it up for the cameras. “They’re trying to portray her as some stupid girl, but she’s really not that dumb. She knows exactly what she’s doing.” Where I wish I was today ????????????????‍♀️ A video posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Dec 1, 2016 at 6:13am PST He also said that she used her “sexiness” to get Nick’s attention. “She’s a very good-looking girl, and she’s just aggressive.” “She’s very aggressive, and when you’re that good-looking of a girl, and you’re aggressive, most guys aren’t going to turn — who’s going to turn a girl that looks like that down?” “She knows how to play up her sexiness. Nick is into it, and she knows.” ???? A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Nov 23, 2016 at 7:12am PST Will Taylor and Corinne both end up going home? Or do you think Nick will still side with Corinne and send Taylor home pouting? Let us know what you think in the comment section below. [Featured Image by Alexander Tamargo/Stringer/Getty Images]