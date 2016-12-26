Behati Prinsloo Gets Instagram Idea From Candice Swanepoel And Baby, Victoria’s Secret Model And Adam Levine Celebrate Christmas

Behati Prinsloo may have 4.6 million followers on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean that she always have brilliant photo ideas. For Christmas, it looks like she got some inspirations from her fellow angel Candice Swanepoel’s Instagram photo with her baby. Afterall, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! On Christmas eve, Candice Swanepoel showed off her beautiful baby boy on Instagram, turning her back towards the camera and putting a pointy red hat on his head. Merry ???? A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:56pm PST Just a day after, Behati showed her baby on Instagram, with her Christmas tree in the background, with a very similar red hat on Dusty Rose’s head. Best Christmas ????⛄️???????? A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:26pm PST Nothing like an intimate selfie with the baby to have a good time during the holidays! In fact, Candice has been displaying her maternal side a lot more than Behati. While the 27-year-old has been busily getting back into her old lifestyle of hanging out with her friends, making appearances at trendy eateries and showing her post baby body, Candice has been embracing her new life as a mother. The most notable post she made on Instagram was about breastfeeding in public. She wrote a big post on the picture that shows her baby latched onto her breast. “Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children,” she wrote a week ago. “I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole.” Most of Behati Prinsloo’s pictures has been about her career and public persona rather than her baby. By not showcasing her baby Dusty Rose so often on Instagram, she is keeping her privacy more and choosing to keep her social media account more towards her work. She recently stepped onto the red carpet for American Music Awards to support her musician husband Adam Levine. By doing so, she was able to show off her beautiful body just a couple of months after giving birth to her first child. Check out her simple getup on Instagram! Supporting the hubby ???????? thanks to my awesome team @simoneharouche @cwoodhair @karayoshimotobua #amas #vivianwestwood #vintage A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:59pm PST While divorce rumors have been thick leading up to the birth of Dusty Rose, Behati and Adam Levine have been trying their best to put their best foot forward at least on social media. On Christmas eve, the Namibian model showed off her romance with her hubby. A video posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:52pm PST Victoria’s Secret model also has been getting herself out there enjoying the nightlife of Los Angeles. “Behati Prinsloo looked gorgeous while heading out to dinner last night,” reports Just Jared. “The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel enjoyed her meal at Craig’s restaurant on Thursday (December 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.” In fact, she has expressed that she had been itching to go out again after nursing her baby so intensely for so long. “After 3 weeks of breastfeeding every 3 hours, no sleep and nursing my nipples back to life lol, I left the house to see my girls for dinner,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Life is so beautiful, can’t believe how lucky i got.” Do you think Behati and Candice share Instagram photo ideas? Let us know in the comments below! [Featured Image by Scott Roth/AP Images]

