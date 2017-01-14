Bella Hadid Feels 'Betrayed' And 'Backstabbed' By Selena Gomez For Hooking Up With The Weeknd

Bella Hadid has let her feelings be known after Selena Gomez posted pictures of herself and The Weeknd kissing by unfollowing her former friend on Instagram. Did Selena break friend code by dating her friend’s recent ex-boyfriend and then again by flaunting it all over the internet? Selena Gomez’s recent hookup with The Weeknd has left Bella Hadid feeling “betrayed” and “backstabbed” by her friend who obviously couldn’t keep her hands to herself according to a recent TMZ report. The betrayal goes way farther than just hooking up with her ex-boyfriend before their failed relationship had time to cool off. Bella feels like Selena should have been more loyal to her since she and her sister Gigi played such a huge role in supporting her a few months back when she was having a rough time. Posted…????????First job of the year and feeling so lucky…Love & Light to all of you???? A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:51am PST According to the report, a source is claiming that Bella would have at least appreciated a head’s up about Selena hooking up with The Weeknd. Instead, she learned that her (former) friend had hooked up with her former man when pictures surfaced of the surprising new couple enjoying a romantic date together. Perez Hilton reported that Bella is the one who broke up with The Weeknd first. Maybe that is why Selena Gomez felt comfortable going after him without even letting her friend know or seeing if she cared. Either way, it still seems like a huge violation. Bella was seen in New York City on Friday. It was the first time she’s been seen out in public since news broke that Selena had moved in on her man. She was looking pretty melancholy and many believe that her somber mood was fueled by news that The Weeknd had already moved on. A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:20am PST While Bella hasn’t made an official comment since learning that The Weeknd had moved on with Selena Gomez, she did drop a new picture on Instagram that makes her feelings pretty clear. Bella posted a pic of herself giving the middle finger, a photo that originated for her feelings toward some aggressive paps. Although she didn’t say it outright, many believe the picture was posted in response to new that The Weeknd was seen kissing Selena Gomez. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd dated for roughly a year and a half according to Elle before they decided to call it quits. The notorious couple reportedly decided to go their separate ways back in November with Bella calling it off over their increasingly busy schedules. Apparently, The Weeknd’s schedule isn’t too full for Selena Gomez because the pair were caught kissing while enjoying a pretty steamy looking date on Tuesday night. Apparently, the two have only recently started seeing each other. It was reported that Selena and The Weeknd aren’t serious and that their spending time together is brand new. rehearsal A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:15pm PST That won’t change how Bella Hadid feels about the recent PDA between her ex-boyfriend and her former friend. It’s pretty clear that Bella wasn’t over The Weeknd. They have split up and got back together before and the Daily Mail reported that she wasn’t over him and still had strong feelings. The Weeknd always had a thing for Selena Gomez, even when Bella Hadid was dating him. The “Come & Get It” singer has recently been absent from the spotlight after having taken quite a bit of time off toward the end of 2016 to get treatment for Lupus. Now it seems like Selena is ready to look for romance and she has also been making some appearances on social media too. While her budding relationship with The Weeknd is brand new, it really could turn into a high-profile romance. Could Selena Gomez and The Weeknd be the next “it” couple? Did Selena break girl code by dating Bella Hadid’s ex-boyfriend just months after they split in such a non-final way? Sound off and let us know if Bella Hadid has the right to be salty at Selena Gomez for moving in on her ex-man The Weeknd without giving her a heads up first. [John Sciulli/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx