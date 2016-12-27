Bella Thorne Defends Bisexuality In Twitter Retort

Bella Thorne has hit back on Twitter in response to a fan’s tweet questioning her bisexuality and speculatively alleging promiscuity. Thorne, the 19-year-old actress and singer best known from movies The Duff and Big Sky, duly defended herself against the online accuser. Did you check out Bella Thorne’s Twitter this Christmas weekend? As was widely covered by the Inquisitr and other news sites, Bella Thorne announced she was bisexual in August. The actress used her social media outlets like Snapchat and Twitter to inform the curious public of her bisexual status. Since that time, Bella has dealt with much press coverage discussing her sexuality. On Christmas, Bella wasted no time in combating the aforementioned Twitter user’s bisexual blaming. Thorne cheekily responded to the post questioning her sexual orientation and commitment in relationships. Bella Thorne at Y100’s Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Florida, December 2016. [Images by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images] As revealed by Just Jared, Bella Thorne took to Twitter late on Christmas evening to respond to the rogue Twitter user’s accusations. Reportedly, the initial tweet was directed at Bella, claiming the actress isn’t “helping with the… stigma that ‘bisexuals are all cheaters.’” Thorne deflected the apparent indictment of infidelity, imploring the Twitter inquisitor to reveal their reasons for automatically assuming unfaithfulness with bisexuality. “Who… says because you are bi you must be a cheater…. What groups do you hang out in girl?” As noted by International Business Times, Thorne originally came out as bisexual on Twitter in a “very casual way,” simply responding affirmatively to a Twitter user’s query on her sexual fluidity earlier this year. At the time, various entertainment news outlets reported on Bella Thorne’s online “coming out” as a self-identified bisexual. Per the IBT, Thorne is taking her sexuality seriously but is open to discussing the issue online. “Bella Thorne is not taking comments about her sexuality lightly. The actress replied to someone on Twitter who said the latest issue she found herself in has made it harder for bisexuals to escape the stigma that they are cheaters.” Bella Thorne at LIFX Style Lounge in Los Angeles, February 2016. [Image by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images] In an interview with Paper, Bella discussed her bisexuality and her decision to publicize it via social media. Thorne told writer Mathias Rosenzweig that she didn’t want to “glamorize” her lifestyle choices, but wanted to embolden others who may use online channels to broach the topic. “I didn’t want to glamorize it. The reason why I did it is for other people’s benefits, [for those who] have the same insecurity that I had. And that’s why I’m doing it. When you do it in a certain way, you just glamorize it so much it’s not easy for kids to relate to. Like a kid could easily write on their Twitter to all their best friends that they’re bisexual and come out like that.” RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR Ariel Winter Instagram: Actress Shows Off Bikini Pic & Sexy Santa Suit Mandy Moore: ‘Candy’ Remembered By The ‘This Is Us’ Actress Kylie Jenner & Demi Rose Competing? Nude Photo Shoot Of Tyga’s Ex Blamed Ariel Winter Flashes New Tattoo, Gets Matching Body Ink With Sister While Bella Thorne’s Twitter inquiries and accusations continue to be fielded by the in-demand Hollywood actress, she also frequently posts photos on Instagram. On the pic sharing app, Bella made a splash for Christmas with some sexy Santa poses in various Yuletide-themed attire. Check out Bella Thorne’s Instagram here. Below, watch Bella Thorne eat an onion on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Do you follow Bella Thorne on Twitter? How did you feel about Bella’s latest tweet and her bisexuality? Check out Bella Thorne’s Twitter here and let us know your thoughts on the actress in the comments section below. [Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]

