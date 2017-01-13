Bella Thorne Holds Hands With Sam Pepper On Snapchat — Twitter Explodes

Bella Thorne is either dating her way through Hollywood or just simply trolling the internet. The former Disney star has been seen holding hands with British YouTube star Sam Pepper. Thorne, 19, knows how to stir up trouble on social media. Last month, she was spotted making out with singer Charlie Puth on a beach in Miami. Thorne has since quickly denied the rumors that they were dating and that she was cheating on her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Posey. According to a report via Hollywood Life, Thorne was seen listening along to Charlie Puth’s hit song “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” In the clip, her friends are heard laughing loudly in the background while the caption reads, “Well this is great.” Days after the two were spotted together at a Jingle Ball concert and on a Miami beach, Charlie took to Twitter to put Bella on blast. “No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it,” he wrote to his fans. Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth dated for a hot second. [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeart] Thorne and Puth, 25, have since gone their separate ways, and now she’s rumored to be dating former Big Brother contestant Sam Pepper, 27. Not only were the two young stars tweeting similar cryptic messages around the same time, but they also shared some new Snapchat photos that appear to show them spending some time together. According to another Hollywood Life report, Bella was spotted holding hands with Sam Pepper on Thursday, Jan. 12. She previously told fans that she was taking a break from dating in the new year, but it looks like she has quickly moved on from that feeling. Sam took to Snapchat to share photos of the two looking comfy at his house. In the new Snapchat clips, Bella is seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts and looking into a mirror with the message, “Hello, you so pretty,” scrawled on it. Sam even included the caption, “true,” confirming his feelings for the former Shake It Up star. @sampepper via Snapchat A photo posted by Bella Thorne News [ON] (@bellathornecrew) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:33pm PST He also sparked the dating rumors by showing a photo of him holding hands with Thorne. The pair was seen in bed together, as her fans recognized his voice and seen him petting his cat. Adding to the dating rumors, Thorne was caught liking some of his romantic tweets. On Jan. 9, the controversial YouTuber wrote, “Your issues make me miss you,” before writing, “If I clean my room for you, I’m trying to girlfriend you.” @sampepper via Snapchat. ahh ???????????????????????? A photo posted by Bella Thorne News [ON] (@bellathornecrew) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:37pm PST Bella also vocalized her affinity for her rumored beau on Jan. 11, writing, “When he’s just so talented.” Fans quickly figured out that she was writing about Sam, who has a controversial past. The YouTube star has been faced with sexual harassment claims during a “fake hand” prank. In addition, many women have come out to accuse Sam of rape. Meanwhile, Bella has been slammed for her personal life, especially her recent love triangle with Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth. Bella Thorne is stirring the pot by hanging out with lots of famous guys. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Many fans are surprised to see that Thorne has dated three men within a span of six months. Several have taken to Twitter to remark that her latest boyfriend is the “biggest downgrade of the century,” reports AceShowBiz. bella thorne went from tyler posey to charlie puth to sam pepper…… the biggest downgrade I have ever seen in my life — hanna (@gustjns) January 12, 2017 NOW BELLA THORNE IS WITH SAM PEPPER LMAO THIS GIRL pic.twitter.com/na57EYty3s — euro barbara (@barbcdr) January 12, 2017 bella thorne has deadass downgraded 3 times and has now hit rock bottom all in the course of six months pic.twitter.com/dXFj4PbvWd — madi (@glorydcys) January 13, 2017 Thorne previously opened up to People about receiving “death threats” after her recent splits. She also denied the rumors that suggested she’s dating every guy that she’s been seen within recent months. “I went through a breakup and that was kind of rough,” she admitted. “You know, fans, if you’re just seen with somebody, they think you’re immediately, you gotta be in a relationship with them. Which is not true. I hang out all the time with different people that I’m not dating, that I’m just friends with. I hang out with a lot of guys because I’m a total tomboy. So a lot of my friends end up being guys because a lot of girls are kind of too girly for me sometimes.” Bella also tweeted this cryptic comment yesterday after the dating rumors swirled on social media. Hahaha what a little pot stir I am — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 13, 2017 What are your thoughts on the latest Bella Thorne dating rumors? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx