Bella Thorne Pops Her Zits, Smokes Weed, And Has Body Hair

Bella Thorne has stated countless times in various interviews that she doesn’t care what people think of her. And she makes that clear with her oddball social media posts and her wacky sense of style. The former Disney star took to Snapchat to share some clips of her body acne. Thorne, 19, wanted to make it a point to her fans that she’s down to earth and has flaws just like everyone else. The actress showed off her chest acne, which she popped right on camera. Thorne was proud enough to share it on Snapchat with her millions of fans. “Pimple so big it looks like a hickey,” she wrote in one of the captions. Although most of her face is cropped out of the close-up shot, she’s seen smiling as she shows off her pimple. Bella Thorne doesn’t care if you see her chest acne or her hairy legs. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] The social media queen has also debuted her newly dyed rainbow hair, reports Teen Vogue. Bella took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to post a photo of herself wearing a white cropped top, white leggings, white and green Adidas sneakers, and a black beanie with white stars on her head. She topped off her look with a pair of bright green socks that featured marijuana leaves all over them. Rainbow girl ???????????????? #rainbow #hair #throwback #butitsnot #lol A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:56pm PST She proudly stepped out in that look on Friday, Dec. 16. Thorne proved that she’s all grown up when she walked around with her marijuana emblazoned socks in Studio City, California. The actress kept herself warm with a purple hooded sweatshirt. Thorne was photographed with a friend who carried a shopping bag while hanging out with the fiery redheaded star. Thorne is typically known for her strawberry blonde hair, but she has been switching up her look a lot lately this year. Bella Thorne has made it clear that she loves marijuana. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Bella has also been firing back at her haters on social media, reports Glamour. The young Hollywood star attended the 2016 American Music Awards back in November, where she previously debuted her lime green dip-dyed ends and rocked a head-to-toe black ensemble. However, one online troll took issue with Bella’s body hair as she decided not to shave her legs that night. The troll took to Twitter to exclaim that he was disgusted by Bella’s hairy legs. @bellathorne is hot beautiful sexy perf but wtf SHAVE UR LEGS!! pic.twitter.com/gkC8AhUuNt — DZidGolf™ ???? (@Zurek23) December 12, 2016 Thorne responded to the criticism by writing, “HAHAHHA NEVER.” HAHAHHA NEVER https://t.co/kZ6AfjIM84 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 12, 2016 The former Shake It Up star has been shutting down a lot of people lately on social media. She can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to her personal life, her sexuality, or her sexy selfies. According to Teen Vogue, she fired back at a body shamer who told her that she was looking too skinny these days. “Just saw a picture of @bellathorne quick question… is she dying? From hunger I mean because wow I just want to spoon feed her son [sic] rice,” the user wrote. “Dogg I eat so much it’s redick [sic],” Bella said. “I just work out a lot and try and eat healthy but that doesn’t always work hahahahaha.” Finally it’s starting to look and feel like Christmas in #la #friday #happyfriday #dank A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 9, 2016 at 12:18pm PST This comes after Thorne told Maxim that she doesn’t care what you think about her or her social media posts. “I used to be upset when I would see the comments,” she revealed in a new interview for the men’s mag. “But I’ve started to realize that they may be going out of their way to make people feel bad about themselves because they have their own insecurities.” But even Thorne has a breaking point. “Sometimes I just want to say, ‘F*** ’em, get off my socials, dawg.’” “There’s always somebody that tells me to change,” she added, “but my fan base likes me because I’m a regular teenage girl, and if you don’t like it, don’t follow me.” Thorne will continue to share her love for fast food, popping zits, and smoking weed on social media. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

