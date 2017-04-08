Bella Thorne's Pics Will Get Raunchier As Actress Has Newfound Freedom

Bella Thorne will continue to push the envelope on social media. The Famous In Love star has been pushing the envelope with her racy and provocative photos. Though Bella is still dating her way around Hollywood, she has a newfound freedom with her social media posts. She has been told to dial down the raunchiness amid her career, but she’s not going to stop anytime soon. Bella Thorne’s team is reportedly not happy with her social media posts. The actress won’t stop sharing some of her most intimate photos. The 19-year-old star has allegedly been asked by her team to tone down the nature of her social media pics, but she refuses to, an alleged insider told Hollywood Life. “Bella’s team wants her to reel in the sexy pics, but that’s not gonna happen! She had to suppress her sex appeal for so long, so she is really enjoying her newfound freedom and she’s not going to compromise. She’s really proud of who she is.” This comes after Thorne tried out a new sexy look on social media. She took to Snapchat to share a selfie in which she wore a purple wig and nude corset with a pair of white lace-up jeans. Thorne accessorized her busy look with a white fur coat, red lace-up boots, and a red leather handbag. She pouted in front of the mirror while carrying a camera around her neck, reports the Daily Mail. Just a day before, Bella posed for her fans in a bright orange latex bikini top that barely covered her breasts. She paired the look with matching purple and orange latex short-shorts, according to Hollywood Life. The pics showed her casually lounging against the wall and showing off her body for no reason at all. Live right. Eat right. Do you. #worldhealthday #friday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT In an interview for Out Magazine, Thorne revealed that she suffered from an identity crisis while being a Disney star. Thorne’s claim to fame was starring on Shake It Up. Thorne recalled that execs would often tell her how to look and how to act. “I was never that proper, sweet girl, but I was so scared to be myself in any way,” she said. “I became this person I didn’t know. Finally, when I got off the channel and started going through my own s***, I got to a point of, ‘OK, I know who I am now.’” Bella has been hailed as the wild child of young Hollywood. She is pretty open and honest with her fans, especially when it comes to her personal life. When a fan asked if she was bisexual, she responded with a simple “yes.” Of course, Bella’s team wasn’t cool with that admission. “I didn’t think it’d be that big of a deal,” Thorne said, “but of course my publicist calls me right after and, she’s like, ‘You can’t just go around saying that!’ And I’m like, ‘Why can’t you?’ It made me even more like, ‘F*** you guys, I’m totally bisexual!’ I think it’s about time people star stepping into the spotlight with the truth of who they are.” Rain drop ….drop top…. A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 21, 2017 at 10:03am PDT She still has plenty of projects to keep her busy. She has several films out this year, including Midnight Sun, The Babysitter. Bella has also made time to record music and start a blog. She’s also excited about the dance class she taught at Millennium Dance Complex in L.A. recently. It’s the one project that lights her up the most. “When you walk into a party in Hollywood, you feel the stuck-up noses,” Thorne said. “So it was nice to be in a room filled with people with genuine spirits ready to have a f***ing dope-a** time.” [Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]