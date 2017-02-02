Bethenny Frankel Divorce Drama: Looked Awful On ‘RHONY’ Says Jules Wainstein

Bethenny Frankel wasn’t divorced when she was filming the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York. During the previous season of the show, Frankel struggled with her divorce stress, paying all of Jason Hoppy’s bills and spousal support, and she also dealt with a health crisis that resulted in a surgery. It’s no secret that Bethenny was struggling with her emotions and she may have said some things that were out of line. Even though Frankel owns what she does and says, she did say that Jules Wainstein had joined The Real Housewives of New York to get a divorce during the reunion special last year. And now, Jules is fighting back. According to a new Page Six report, Bethenny Frankel is now being called out by Wainstein, who has since left the show. Last year when she was filming the show, Jules had no idea that her husband Michael Wainstein was cheating on her and carrying on an affair. But Bethenny Frankel has hinted that she knew that the divorce was happening and Jules knew her husband was cheating. These days, Wainstein isn’t filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York, as she decided to leave the show to focus on her children. She may have told them about the divorce and wanted to deal with the heartbreak behind closed doors. Now, Wainstein is talking about Bethenny on her new podcast with entertainment reporter Josh McBride called Josh’s Family Jules. Jules Wainstein takes aim at Bethenny Frankel https://t.co/JSIciTcave pic.twitter.com/0dh4VUkCWV — First News (@FirstNews17) February 1, 2017 “It was hard being the new girl and all of them have known each other for years,” Jules revealed about her first season on the show, adding, “I don’t regret it.” But she also had a message to Bethenny Frankel, who had hinted that Jules had something to hide while she was on the show. Even though Frankel had heard that Jules went on the show to get a divorce, there is no evidence to support this claim. Plus, who would want a divorce to play out on national television? “I have nothing to hide,” Wainstein explains to Josh, adding, “I am the most honest person. I don’t do anything wrong.” Of course, Wainstein and many of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars don’t believe she has done anything wrong. On the show, she clearly came across as a victim, as she claimed to learn that her husband was cheating on her. After the divorce was announced, she’s been fighting to keep her apartment in New York and she wants her husband to pay for spousal support. She isn’t making any money, but Michael claims he’s broke. Now, she wants to talk about how Bethenny Frankel isn’t a good person and how her behavior made her look awful last year. Jules Wainstein Divorce Continuing To Get Ugly With Money Issues https://t.co/b37C9ZVDam via @www.realmrhousewife.com pic.twitter.com/1F5mm1pgQw — Brightly (@Brightly5) January 21, 2017 “I do the best I can as a mother, a friend, I do the best I can, no one can point a finger at you,” Wainstein explains about her role as a single mother, according to Page Six, adding, “As long as you’re a good person, a kind person, I think everyone is put on earth to do and that. Bethenny can eat her heart out or whatever. That’s why I don’t think she looked so good on the show last year, she looked awful.” Of course, Frankel has her own issues to deal with these days. While she is divorced from Jason Hoppy, he’s not leaving her alone. Last Friday, he was arrested for stalking her outside of their daughter’s school, and he has been sending her aggressive emails. She was recently granted a restraining order and it is possible that she will open up about this on The Real Housewives of New York, as she is legally single now. What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s behavior on The Real Housewives of New York? Do you think Jules is right about how Bethenny acted last year? [Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Us Weekly]