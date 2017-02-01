Bethenny Frankel, Jason Hoppy Feud Escalates, 'RHONY' Ex Nabbed For Stalking

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel’s bitter feud with ex-husband Jason Hoppy has deteriorated to the next level, after police recently nabbed him on stalking charges. Police were summoned this week after the “Real Housewives of New York” star told cops Hoppy mysteriously appeared at their six-year-old daughter’s Manhattan school shouting “I will destroy you.” Hoppy was later jailed on stalking and harassment charges after police discovered he had also allegedly sent his ex a series of taunting emails. “The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016,” said a police source. “On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’” While Hoppy has vigorously denied the allegations, he and Frankel’s ongoing public war of words have become legendary for all to see. The two were married for just two years before splitting in 2012, and becoming embroiled in a savage divorce and custody battle where neither seemed willing to give an inch. Bethenny Frankel visits ‘The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show’ at Z100 Studio on April 5, 2016 in New York City. [Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]. “I have cried enough tears to fill the Hudson River,” Frankel reflected last year. “I’d think, how could this go on for so long? Four years on a two-year marriage.” At one point, the two were forced to continue sharing their Tribeca apartment after their split when an Appellate Division judge was initially unable to determine who had legal rights to the property after Hoppy claimed the two had agreed to forever share ownership of the unit. Estimated to be worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $55 million, Frankel ultimately settled with Hoppy on undisclosed terms. She later sued one of her attorneys for malpractice, accusing him of erring in the trust he created by also attaching Hoppy’s name to the property. The 46-year-old Frankel has since described the experience of having to still reside with her ex post-breakup as “brutal, horrendous, excruciating.” Several media outlets have also reported Hoppy once flooded Frankel and most recent boyfriend Dennis Shields with a stream of threatening emails that never seemed to end. Over time, attorneys for Shields sent a legal letter to Hoppy accusing him of sending the letters, some of which he reportedly attacked Frankel in as “ugly, old and irrelevant.” Following their latest episode, Frankel’s attorney Barry Zone claimed his client has undergone, “years of systematic bullying, harassment, stalking and torment on an almost daily basis.” Zone later added, “these acts of mental and psychological abuse are domestic violence, pure and simple. No woman, celebrity or not, deserves to have their allegations of such abuse taken lightly, and we are grateful to the NYPD for their immediate action.” Bethenny Frankel, Jason Hoppy attend SELF Magazine Celebrates Cover Star Bethenny Frankel at Beauty & Essex on April 24, 2012 in New York City. [Image by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images]. Frankel and Hoppy were officially divorced in July of last year with her recently describing the totality of the experience as “gnarly.” Now that it’s all over, she recently added “it’s been a rough couple of years that felt endless and I swear this is it. It’s going to be behind me. I’ve taken charge of my own life. I’ve taken steps that this bad chapter is behind me.” Frankel has also talked about how she planned to spend a lot more time with her daughter as a single mom, as she sought greater balance in her life overall. “When I’m not working, when it’s my time with her, when she’s not at school, I’m with her,” she said. “When she’s at school or it’s not my time, that’s when I work.” [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]