Bethenny Frankel Slammed For Not Attending Women’s March: ‘My Daughter Comes First’

Bethenny Frankel has been somewhat silent about politics on her social media profiles since the election began. Unlike her fellow Real Housewives of New York co-star, Carole Radzwill, who has been tweeting many things in favor of Hillary Clinton and been very critical of Donald Trump, Bethenny hasn’t really said too much about the current president. She has revealed that she finds some of the things he says disgusting, but she isn’t as vocal as her close friend. Instead, Frankel used Twitter to call out people, who felt it was necessary to explain how they really felt about him, sharing that she thought the social network was turning into an ugly place. According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now joking about Donald Trump, which could result in some of the reactions she doesn’t enjoy. And her jokes come after the inauguration weekend, where Trump kept focusing on the number of people who watched the inauguration and the number of people who attended in person. Frankel reminded people of Trump’s reality television past. “I think Donald Trump the president cares about ratings more than Andy Cohen the tv producer,” Bethenny Frankel tweeted, to which she received some harsh comments from people, who had not only voted for Trump, but also from people who threatened to boycott her brand because of the way she was mocking Trump. #RHONY star @Bethenny Frankel & daughter walk hand-in-hand on the school run – https://t.co/pn7HglNXhM pic.twitter.com/VUElFWrBGX — Celebrity Baby Scoop (@celeb_babyscoop) January 13, 2017 The Women’s March took place this weekend across the country, where millions of women joined together in marching for women, women’s rights and feminism. And Bethenny Frankel decided to stay home, even though some of her fellow Real Housewives of New York stars went to Washington to join in the march. “You did not march,” one person wrote with an inquisitive tone, to which Bethenny Frankel replied, “I did not. Time with my daughter comes first. Carole Radziwill is representin’.” After facing some harsh comments about not marching and getting involved in the marches that occurred all over the country, Frankel replied with a simple tweet that read she marches every day for women across the country. Bethenny recently announced that she’s using her famous image in other ways, as she’s working to help women get out of troublesome situations with various charities. And some people felt that Frankel being a successful business woman was enough for her to set a great example for her fans and her daughter. “Bethenny keep pushing and making money, hopefully you can buy a great position and help make good changes! Rigged Electoral College got him in over 2 Million went AGAINST him. Spicer even lied with #’s attending :(,” one person wrote in support of Bethenny Frankel. Watch out world #tbt @CaroleRadziwill pic.twitter.com/RGhm9T7Jpj — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 19, 2017 But not marching appeared to be the least of her worries. Frankel also joked about Kellyanne Conway’s jacket that she wore to the inauguration. The blue, red and white jacket clearly stood out and plenty of people had opinions about it. But Frankel revealed that she simply couldn’t pull it off – and now, she could get it on sale herself. “Now I can get it on sale :)” Bethenny Frankel wrote on Twitter about Kellyanne Conway’s jacket that made headlines after the inauguration, to which people slammed her for mocking Conway, with one person writing, “I can afford your alcohol! You lost my business Trump is my President!” but with another joining in, “It’s way overpriced anyway. You pay for a name which isn’t much after reading this.” What do you think of people being so judgmental of Bethenny Frankel’s tweets? Do you think this Real Housewives of New York star has a right to mock the new president, especially since she’s not the only one doing it? [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York]