Bethenny Frankel Supports Sonja Morgan At Tipsy Girl Pop-Up Shop, Event Filmed For Season 9 Of 'RHONY'

Bethenny Frankel is known for her strong personality. She returned to the Real Housewives of New York two seasons ago and has been rocking the boat ever since. Season 9 is currently filming and one of the most recent events the entire cast attended will shock viewers. Sonja Morgan was able to finally launch her Tipsy Girl line, the one that was directly in competition with Frankel’s Skinny Girl. The two frenemies really bumped heads last season over this and many believed that the damage done by Morgan’s copycat brand couldn’t be undone for Bethenny. The Real Housewives of New York ladies all got together to celebrate Sonja Morgan’s Tipsy Girl at a New York City pop-up shop. According to All About the Tea, Bethenny Frankel attended the event. This is shocking to fans who watched the two get confrontational when Morgan showed up to talk to Frankel about the brand. It was a tense conversation, and some very firm things were said. It appears that in the last year, fences were mended. Bethenny was also seen talking to LuAnn de Lesseps. She was recently snubbed from her wedding but the two appeared to be friendly if only for saving face. Look at @averysinger all grown up & wearing @sonjamorgannewyork at my @vanessanoelstyle #popupshop. Nice gift @ramonasinger ???? Thank you for supporting me ladies. www.sonjamorgannewyork.com A photo posted by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:37pm PST It appeared that event at the pop-up shop was done for the cameras as the entire cast was present. From Bethenny Frankel to newbie Tinsley Mortimer, everyone seemed to be having fun. Ramona Singer showed up with her daughter who was sporting a piece from Sonja Morgan’s fashion line. It appeared that everything was very much about the launch of Tipsy Girl and toasting for success. The notion that Frankel is now celebrating with her frenemy has fans confused. She was so against this because it was similar to what she did and would be direct competition. Whatever happened to make this blow over was nothing short of a miracle. Frankel doesn’t take too kindly to anything she deems a threat and when the two talked about what was going to happen, Sonja Morgan was most definitely a threat. Fans are hoping the Real Housewives of New York will chronicle how things changed between Bethenny Frankel and Sonja Morgan to make this event a possibility. While the two were at least cordial last season, there was still some bitterness coming off of Frankel when Morgan was discussed. In fact, it appeared that everyone froze out Sonja for a time during filming. Bethenny has always been more of the alpha in the group of woman and having a change of heart is rather uncommon for her. During the party at the pop-up shop, she was seen drinking the product as well. Hi A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:16pm PST Without the business drama from Bethenny Frankel and Sonja Morgan, their story line may get interesting. If they can hang out and begin to rebuild their friendship, they could be a fun duo for the Real Housewives of New York. Frankel has finally settled everything with her divorce, and Morgan went through something similar. These two have a lot in common but have very different personalities which is why fans are interested in how things were rectified between them. Frankel isn’t a very forgiving individual, especially when it comes to her business. Season 9 of the Real Housewives of New York is currently filming, which is where this information about Bethenny Frankel came from. There hasn’t been much more leaked to the public aside from some details about LuAnn de Lessep’s wedding, but some of that will also air on the show. Right now, it is unclear when filming will wrap and when the season will begin, but fans are looking forward to Bethenny Frankel back on the small screen. [Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images]

