Betty White's Advice For A Long And Happy Life

Betty White may have just turned 95-years-old, but even adults in their 20s can envy her level of energy and enthusiasm, according to E! Online. The Golden Girls actress celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday, reaching a yet another significant milestone in her life and career. Betty White made her debut in a feature film in 1962, appearing as Senator Bessie Adams in Advise & Consent. It’s been 55 years since then, and the actress has treated her fans to numerous iconic performances. Her appearance in Advise & Consent 55 years ago was a breakthrough in her career, although she had already appeared in several TV series by then. Betty White in ADVISE AND CONSENT (Otto Preminger, 1962). pic.twitter.com/aMX5hVx3Dy — Noah Tsika (@NoahTsika) January 17, 2017 To better understand what it feels like being in the industry for more than five decades, in 2013, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized Betty White for having the longest TV career compared to any other female entertainer. Betty White, who has been nominated for a whopping 21 Emmy Awards, has offered the industry so many wonderful roles in her long career that it’s practically impossible to pick just one favorite role. And since there’s no need to pick just one particular role, let’s review White’s seven best roles. For her role on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Betty White won two Emmy awards, which served as the launchpad for her career. From Golden Girls to The Mary Tyler Moore Show, these are birthday girl Betty White’s 10 best onscreen moments: https://t.co/pAQq2QKKDj pic.twitter.com/SdLc1GQKw6 — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) January 18, 2017 And if she wasn’t a household name by 1985, her iconic performance on The Golden Girls certainly made her one of the best TV actresses in the ’90s. On the show, for which she was nominated for Emmy’s back-to-back in the late ’80s and early ’90s, Betty White starred opposite Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, and Rue McClanahan. However, the actress managed to win only one Emmy for the role of Rose Nylund. Happy birthday, #BettyWhite! The star of “The Golden Girls” turns 95 today. See her life in pictures. https://t.co/XlIDTLvktO pic.twitter.com/JoUOfbNwk8 — Variety (@Variety) January 18, 2017 Betty White may be one of the best TV and film actresses of our time, but her career as a host of game shows also deserves some praise. White, who won a Daytime Emmy in the Outstanding Game Show Host category for Just Men!, hosted numerous game shows in the period between the 1980s through to the 2000s. In fact, she even met her future husband, Allen Ludden, on Password. IT’S ALL ABOUT LOVE

“He was the most genuine man I’ve ever known.”

~~Betty White on husband Allen Ludden pic.twitter.com/7VC1UnaV8p — Dana Dovitch (@DanaDovitch) November 22, 2015 But it’s not like Betty White wasn’t in the spotlight throughout the 2000s. In fact, many modern moviegoers had the chance to witness White’s brilliant acting when she starred opposite Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in 2008’s The Proposal. Then two years later, in 2010, modern TV watchers were introduced to Betty White’s phenomenal acting when she appeared on 2010’s Hot in Cleveland. It was TV Land’s first scripted comedy, but it turned out to be a huge hit on the small screens, in part thanks to White’s involvement in the project. And of course, Saturday Night Live. Back in 2010, when Betty White was 88-years-old, half a million Facebook users joined a group asking White to host SNL. And a few months later, White agreed to host the hit sketch show, becoming the oldest person to host SNL. She even kissed Bradley Cooper on the 40th anniversary of the show. Bradley Cooper and Betty White making-out on Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary #SaturdayNightLive #SNL40 @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/gNep0K0mQE — René Rincón (@renerincon) February 16, 2015 If hosting SNL at 88-years-old sounds bizarre, don’t be surprised: it’s Betty White. The actress has a few secrets to living a long, happy life, according to ABC 13. The 95-year-old actress once said “older women still have a full life,” and that’s true! Betty White also once said that mental attitude plays a major part in the aging process. The less that people worry about getting older, the better they get by the year. The actress once said that it’s the outlook on life that matters the most. “If you take yourself lightly and don’t take yourself too seriously, pretty soon you can find the humor in our everyday lives.” [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]