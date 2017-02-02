Beyoncé And Jay Z Expecting Twins, Dethrones Selena Gomez's Most Liked Instagram

Beyoncé has announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, and broke an Instagram record doing it. The pregnancy bombshell — fittingly dropped on the first day of U.S. Black History Month — lit a fire among the legendary singer’s fans (known as the Beyhive) with the reveal. And in our social media-obsessed world, is there any other way for a superstar to inform the world of two impending arrivals, except on Instagram? “We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé wrote on the photo-sharing platform alongside the selfie on Wednesday. The multi-Grammy award winning songstress added, “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.” We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST The post racked up over 1,329,399 “likes” within 35 minutes of Beyoncé posting a photograph of herself at her Instagram account. In fact, the 35-year-old’s post set a brand new record and is now the fastest to reach 2 million “likes” ever. It went on garner over 6 million “Likes” in five hours, and beat out Selena Gomez’s most liked Instagram photo record in less than seven hours. Beyoncé’s Instagram now has 6,667,349 “likes,” and counting. Bye bye, Selena. In only 7 hours, Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement post on Instagram has become the most-liked picture EVER! pic.twitter.com/ImWtdT8SPZ — BSTATS. (@Beyonce_Stats) February 2, 2017 In the shot, a calm-looking Beyoncé is pictured kneeling in front of an ornate display of colored flowers set against a blue sky backdrop, which most likely alludes to the expectant parents’ first child, Blue Ivy Carter, who is now age 5. Jay Z is not in the pic. The Grammy winner is seen wearing pale blue underwear with a brown bra with a pink bow on each strap. The effect? Arty, sexy earth mother. As was widely reported at the time, Blue Ivy was born on January 7, 2012 in a private VIP suite at the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. Somewhat synchronously, it was only just last week that Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared a photo on her Instagram remarking on the similarity between her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, and the “Formation” singer as a child. “Someone sent this to me,” Tina, 63 captioned the sweet collage. “How cute is this?” Someone sent this to me . How cute is this ? A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:53am PST Many of the commenters at Tina’s post left messages saying Beyoncé and Blue looked like twins. We wouldn’t go quite that far, But, now there are twins on the way for the Carter family. Beyonce and Blue Iy pictured together last May in matching all-denim outfits. ????❤️ A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 11, 2016 at 9:47pm PDT The mother and daughter also wowed on the red carpet together at last year’s MTV Video Music Awards. A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 28, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT Will Beyoncé being pregnant with twins unfold changes or a cancellation to her topping the bill at Coachella 2017? The icon is set to perform both weekends on April 15 and 22 at the famed Indio, California festival. TMZ is reporting that AEG Live heads, the entertainment organization producing Coachella had no idea their headliner is expecting. The outlet speculated whether the diva would cancel her upcoming performance. With estimations swirling that the Texan powerhouse is about four, possibly five months pregnant, Beyoncé will obviously be very big by the time April rolls around. Coachella Producers in the Dark Over Beyonce’s Pregnancy https://t.co/NRfXkV33vZ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 1, 2017 TMZ claims a Coachella source jokingly told the website, “The show will go on. She’ll just borrow Dave Grohl’s big chair,” referring to a chair Grohl used onstage when he previously broke his foot. Beyoncé is known in the music industry for keeping her commitments. Given that pregnancy is not an illness, the smart money would wager the “Crazy In Love” singer will show up. It’s also safe to say the marital issues referenced in the songstress’ Lemonade opus are well and truly resolved. Before Coachella, Queen Bey is expected to perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. She is nominated for nine awards. Meanwhile, enjoy a Twitter snapshot of the Beyhive celebrating news of the Carter twins’ arrival-to-come. beyoncé is literally just making her own destiny’s child — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) February 1, 2017 Me: I dunno why y’all care so much about these celebrities’ lives. They’re just people. “Beyoncé is having twins!!!” Also me: pic.twitter.com/4Xa0Q3i3yN — Skye Townsend (@SkyeTownsend) February 1, 2017 Lets NOT forget that Beyoncé can outpeform all your favs while being pregnant #BeyoncéIsPregnant #Twins #BlackHistoryMonth #TheCarters pic.twitter.com/JtpuuoqoLv — BEYONCE KNOWLES (@IconicBeyPics) February 1, 2017 Beyoncé at coachella pic.twitter.com/FNZOZlKEdu — heels. (@beyheels) February 1, 2017 I can’t wait until we have Blue Ivy, Red Fern, and Green Leaf???? pic.twitter.com/FhpT8xhPlH — PREGGO JO (@desperadobey) February 1, 2017 Pregnant – Beyonce

Pregnant with twins – Beytwice pic.twitter.com/X1en48oIAC — Typical Girl (@SoDamnTrue) February 1, 2017 Me sneaking into Beyoncé’s baby shower pic.twitter.com/y6LVggAZ2X — X (@hoodopulence) February 1, 2017 “I need to have triplets Kanye!” pic.twitter.com/xJZTAuR9en — imani (@getmonnie) February 1, 2017 The twins will be named Tidal & Exclusive — BEYONCÉ CAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) February 1, 2017 BLACK HISTORY MONTH STARTED WITH A BANG! pic.twitter.com/1KJfi6tFau — Dat Way (@SoulCompanyx) February 1, 2017 2011 // 2017 pic.twitter.com/DKHPT4typU — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 1, 2017 that beyoncé picture just became the most liked on instagram selena gomez officially jobless pic.twitter.com/48GN0ro5Li — ㅤ (@dianasross) February 1, 2017 Time for us to go…to the left, to the left. We ❤️ Bey, we ❤️ the hive, we ❤️ you all. Keep the love on top. — JCPenney (@jcpenney) February 1, 2017 Congratulations Jay & Bey! We love you #SweetLoveAllNightLong pic.twitter.com/7LI2mjB7OV — Formation World Tour (@FormationWT) February 1, 2017 The Dark Side is rising and suddenly our queen is carrying twins! pic.twitter.com/9Xiv9QybR9 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 2, 2017 [Featured Image Kevin Mazur via /Getty Images]