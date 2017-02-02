Beyoncé Announces She's Expecting Twins And The Internet Hilariously Reacts

It’s official: Beyoncé is gracing the world with two babies this year, and it was only right fans shared their joy through hilarious reactions online. Harper’s Bazaar covered the world’s reactions as people started creating memes and tweeted about Bey’s joyful news. “Today, Beyoncé graced us all with the greatest news of 2017: she is pregnant with twins. As expected, the Internet and Twitter collectively lost it within seconds of Queen Bey sharing the official announcement on Instagram.” Of course, this refers to the baby bump photo Beyoncé shared on Instagram Wednesday. It only took eight hours for her post to receive over 6.5 million likes, and then the reactions started pouring in as well. We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on Queen Bey’s news, and most of the reactions are pretty funny. Some users suggested Beyoncé and husband Jay Z decided the world could use some good news, so they got pregnant. Beyoncé sensed that we were all in need of good news, and so Beyoncé got pregnant with twins. Beyoncé is a woman of and for the people. — Kelly Andersen (@kellyamedia) February 1, 2017 Another Twitter user stated that Beyoncé’s pregnancy is also their pregnancy as many fans are overjoyed by the news, even though Bey is a complete stranger to most. The tweet sums up how most of the Beyhive feel about hearing the 35-year-old singer is expecting twins. when beyonce is pregnant i am pregnant — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) February 1, 2017 Other fans contemplated what the news means for Coachella, where Beyoncé is set to perform in mid-April. please give birth live on stage at coachella i paid for this @Beyonce — jae stephens (@jaephens) February 1, 2017 E! News wrote an article stating Bey’s pregnancy is actually a good thing for Coachella, in fact, the site says it’s a “really good thing.” The site states fans are worried about the performance as Beyoncé will be farther along in her pregnancy, especially since she’s carrying twins, which may complicate things. However, E! News sees several positive outcomes, including the Coachella sets being some of Beyoncé’s best. “For us, it got us thinking how the pregnancy news could add several positive elements to what is already expected to be a special performance.” The article states Bey may focus more on vocals as she won’t be able to do a lot of dancing at that stage in her pregnancy, or she may even be more open and honest with fans as pregnancy hormones take affect. The article also suggests she may bring special guests on stage to help out with the performance, which could be Jay Z or even Destiny’s Child. But the biggest positive about Bey’s Coachella show is it may be the last time she performs for a while, so fans should be sure to tune in before she welcomes her second and third babies. “After Coachella, it’s more than likely that the proud mom will take some much-deserved time off work. Besides, it wasn’t too long ago when her world tour concluded. What we’re trying to say is this will be one of her final performances for quite some time. Enjoy every moment festival goers.” Beyoncé is already mom to 5-year-old Blue Ivy, who she may want to spend quality time with prior to giving birth as well. Bey just ended her Formation World Tour, so one could only imagine she’s ready for some time off with family. And little Blue Ivy wasn’t safe from the memes as fans took to reacting to Bey’s pregnancy announcement, either. She mad cthu #blueivy #TheCarters A photo posted by Brandon Harper (@brucebanna215) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:18pm PST People created several memes of Blue as they made light-hearted jokes about her becoming a big sister, which also means sharing mommy and daddy’s money. Just one look at the hashtags Beyonce and Blue Ivy will result in numerous posts showing fans’ hilarious reactions to the exciting news. But all jokes aside, it’s safe to say the world— and the Beyhive— is ready for more baby Beyoncés! [Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]