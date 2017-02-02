Beyonce Pregnant: Mother Of Twins Mariah Carey Congratulates Bey On Pregnancy

Mariah Carey took to Instagram to congratulate Beyonce on her pregnancy and to share her enthusiasm about what’s in store for her as an expectant mother to twins, Entertainment Tonight reports. And Carey knows what she’s talking about. After all, she’s also a parent to twins, Monroe and Morrican, with ex-husband Nick Cannon. “Congrats Bey and Jay!!! I’m so happy for you both. Having twins is the most incredible experience ever! Love, Mariah and the twins,” Carey commented on Beyonce’s massive Instagram announcement. Back in December, Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy attended Carey’s Christmastime concert in New York City. The two iconic singers posed for an Instagram photo with their gorgeous children. “Backstage at Christmas time with our beautiful children. @beyonce #christmas #family #love,” Carey captioned the photo. Beyonce just about broke the Internet on Wednesday when she announced her pregnancy on Instagram, posting a photo of herself covered in a transparent light green veil and cradling her baby bump, with a big wreath of flowers serving as a backdrop. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” she captioned. We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST As reported by Time, Beyonce’s pregnancy photo is now the most liked photo on Instagram with 7.7 million likes (as of this writing), just beating Selena Gomez’ famous Coca Cola Instagram photo, which currently has around 6.3 million likes. Over on Twitter, more than half a million tweets alluding to Beyonce’s pregnancy were published within 45 minutes. Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson, also reshared the Instagram photo, excited over the fact that she’s about to become a grandmother again — to twins no less. “WOW! I don’t have to keep the secret anymore????I am soooo happy ❤️❤️God is so good❤️ twin blessings. Thankyou for all your well wishing beautiful messages. I appreciate them soo much,” she wrote. Beyonce and Jay-Z’s marriage have remained strong despite the numerous divorce rumors that plagued their relationship. They married in 2008. Four years after tying the knot, the couple welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce did not reveal the due date of her twins, so it remains to be seen whether her pregnancy will have any impact on her scheduled appearance at the Grammys on February 12th, where she was nominated for nine awards. Her pregnancy may also cause her to cancel her two appearances at the Coachella Music Festival in April. Some Coachella ticket holders have already expressed concern following the pregnancy announcement. “Beyoncé. What about Coachella?”

Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/jlP3au8DSP — Khalil (@kbyrd2) February 1, 2017 Beyonce’s latest pregnancy announcement is reminiscent of her pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, where, while performing “Love on Top,” she unbuttoned her tuxedo, dropped her mic, rubbed her belly, and announced that she’s pregnant. While Beyonce usually prefers to keep her personal life private, her marriage with Jay-Z was heavily featured in her album and HBO film Lemonade. Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood.

[Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images] The songs in Lemonade were nothing short of personal, so much so that many call it Beyonce’s autobiographical album. Jay-Z and Beyonce, however, did not say how much of the content was based on reality. It’s also interesting to note that in her 2013 documentary, “Life Is But a Dream,” Beyonce talked about having a miscarriage. “About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time,” she said. “I flew back to New York to get my checkup — and no heartbeat.” Jay-Z also made mention of his wife’s ordeal in his song “Glory.” How excited are you for Beyonce and Jay-Z following their pregnancy announcement? [Featured Images by Matt Cowan/Getty Images]