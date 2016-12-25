Beyonce Proves She's Queen As She Shares Holiday Photos Amid Rumors Of A Grammy Performance

Beyonce just proved she’s the queen of everything, including Christmas, with a festive video post this week. The 35-year-old gave fans a look at her holiday decor through a video posted on Instagram that shows off her numerous Christmas trees. Bey can be seen sporting a velvet mini-dress and heels as she flaunts her insanely toned legs throughout the clip. She didn’t include a caption for the post, but none was needed as it quickly received over seven million views. A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:05pm PST The video included a large tree decorated with silver and purple ornaments, a Lemonade-inspired tree, and a pink tree decorated with ballerinas and cupcakes thought to belong to daughter Blue Ivy, reportedPeople. However, the main focus is Beyonce as she frolics and strikes poses in front of the gorgeous tree. At one point, she wears reindeer ears as she mimics the animal before throwing up a peace sign. The festive video comes on the heels of her holiday merchandise launch, which includes Lemonade-themed sweaters. People covered the launch, which took place in November. The site says the merch is far from the typical ugly Christmas sweater as fans can now wear clothing with hit lines from Beyonce’s songs emblazzened on them. “This year, the singer has released new red and green “I Sleigh All Day” pullovers on her website, in addition to shirts and boy shorts decorated with lemons, of course: a nod to her chart smashing album Lemonade.” [Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images] Fans can purchase queen Bey’s merchandise on her website, which includes everything from tank tops to phone cases. While Beyonce is making headlines for her holiday cheer and products, she is also rumored to be set to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards in February. Daily Mail reported both Beyonce and Adele are scheduled to perform at the awards. Both women are nominated for numerous awards, with Beyonce leading the Grammy nominations with nine. The site reported the producer of the award show said they fully expect Beyonce to agree to perform in February despite other artist turning down the invitation. “I can tell you that Adele and Beyoncé are not two of them. We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February.” Beyonce is nominated for both Record of the Year and for Song of the Year, according to Daily Mail, following her release of Lemonade. It’s been a big year for the singer as she made headlines regarding the content of her latest album and launched the popular “Formation World Tour.” [Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images] Fans were left questioning Beyonce’s marriage with Jay Z after she publicly outed him for cheating. However, the couple quickly ended the divorce rumors as the rapper took the stage with Beyonce during her tour. Since then, Beyonce and her husband have been spotted in public looking as happy as ever. Radar Online reported on Beyonce and Jay Z’s Christmas plans, saying the couple has a lavish holiday planned for their young daughter. Despite having a rough year, Bey and Jay are spending Christmas together at their home in Southern California. Radar Online states they want to make it extra special for Blue Ivy as it may be the last year the 4-year-old believes in Santa. “They know that this is the last year that Blue Ivy will really believe in Santa Claus, so they want to make it as special and magical as possible for her.” The site also reported on Beyonce’s holiday decorations as the singer apparently turned her home into a winter wonderland. “Their house is also adorned with a ton of ornaments and poinsettias. It looks really pretty!” Despite her busy schedule and rumored upcoming Grammy performance, Beyonce is taking the time to enjoy the holiday season in style with her family and fans. [Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx